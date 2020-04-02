I’d like to tell you this isn’t as bad as it seems. But it seems bad because it is bad. We are living through something common in human history but unfamiliar to us: a global outbreak of a killing disease that is going to take a lot of lives and leave us all poorer.

Our only advantage is that some of us live in countries so rich that we can try to fight it with an entirely novel strategy: everyone sit still until the virus runs out of new victims. Then slowly try to spin up the wheels of commerce, ever-vigilant for signs of another outbreak that will require us to scurry back into our homes.

The planet’s apex predators are learning once again to live like prey.

Living in fear is hateful to me, no matter how necessary. I’d imagine you loathe it, too. So I decided to ask different question: As we sit isolated in our homes, with nothing but a steady stream of awful news for company, what’s the best way to face this bravely and cheerfully?

Well, if you find out, please do let me know. In the meantime, here are a few things that have been helping me.

First, community. Americans are checking in on elderly neighbors, calling friends on other coasts or continents, sharing recipes and sourdough starters, clapping for the health-care workers on the front lines. This human instinct for helping each other is heartwarming, but more importantly, it’s our secret weapon. Even more than language or tools, community and cooperation are what separate us from most other species. It’s how we cured tuberculosis, split the atom, went to the moon. It’s how we’ll fix covid-19, too.

So I remind myself of the courage of doctors and nurses risking their lives to save others, not just despite the virus, but despite the fact that we accidentally cut their pay. I remember the unprecedented global collaboration happening behind the front lines, where humans are cracking covid-19’s genetic code, fast-tracking vaccines and sharing everything they’ve learned about treatment, real time, so an invention that’s keeping doctors safer in Taiwan soon shows up on the other side of the planet.

Human history can sometimes look like a race between the selfish and the incompetent, and the decent people who do the right thing. Well, the latter group has been pulling ahead for the past 15,000 years, and now has a comfortable lead. I’m betting on them to win this round too, hauling the rest of humanity across the finish line behind them.

History comforts me in another way: Like you, I am descended from a long line of people who would consider my current worries some easy living.

On one side, they crammed more than a hundred people into a ship the size of a large house, taking 63 seasick days to reach a wild land they’d never seen. Almost half their shipmates would die that winter, an ocean away from everyone they’d ever known. On the other side, my ancestors survived an even more perilous journey on the infamous “coffin ships,” fleeing a famine that ultimately denuded their island of half its population in the space of a decade.

Maybe your ancestors came here some other way: in chains through the brutal Middle Passage, in steerage fleeing the pogroms of Russia or the Holocaust, the persecution of the Huguenots or the Armenian genocide. Or perhaps they were already here when the Pilgrims landed and endured European plagues followed by a centuries of massacre and displacement.

What they all have in common — what we have in common — is that they endured. Their blood runs in our veins; we were made to handle this, and much worse.

No matter how bad it gets, thanks to the hard work and technological innovations of those generations before us, for Americans, this crisis will still be rather mild and very brief, as human disasters go. And if we all make a real effort to cut off every possible avenue of transmission, we can make it even shorter: knock the caseload back to the point where covid-19 can be contained with aggressive testing and contact tracing, followed by spot quarantines, rather than nationwide lockdowns.

If so, we can get the economy restarted before too much of the damage becomes permanent.

That’s obviously not easy, and it’s going to be expensive, no matter what. But even when the news goes from bad to worse to unbelievably terrible, I never stop believing that we can do it. What’s more, knowing my fellow Americans, I believe that we will.

