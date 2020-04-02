The data from Israel is even worse and gives us a glimpse into our future. The country’s unemployment rate is now 24.9 percent, up from only 4 percent the month before the government instituted social distancing and lockdown policies to battle the coronavirus. The United States hasn’t seen rates that high since the depths of the Great Depression, but it’s not inconceivable we could be there in just a couple of weeks.

AD

AD

This far exceeds the already horrible projections made just a couple of days ago by economists. Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that U.S. gross domestic product would drop by a stunning 34 percent this quarter, leading to 15 percent unemployment. Its projections said the economy would rise by 19 percent in the third quarter as lockdown measures eased, but the investment bank still forecast a 6.2 percent decline for the year. Thursday’s jobless claims data make those estimates look positively rosy.

Other nations are seeing similar declines. Britain reported nearly a million new benefit claims between March 16 and March 31, with nearly half of those claims coming since March 25 alone. Spain, which already had high unemployment rates, has lost nearly a million jobs since it imposed a nationwide lockdown. Twenty percent of the French private-sector workforce is being sustained by a government-sponsored partial unemployment scheme to avoid total joblessness.

The sheer magnitude of these figures shows they cannot go on indefinitely. People thus far accept that the hardship is needed to crush the virus and save lives. But if Anthony S. Fauci of the National Institutes of Health is right when he says the virus might reappear in the fall, the United States and other governments will have to take less drastic measures than total lockdowns. Testing and individual tracing regimes akin to South Korea’s will have to be in place, as he suggests they will, to avoid massive social unrest.

AD

AD

There should be hope, however, despite the terrible numbers. Though the United States has not had a depression since the 1930s, other developed nations have. Their experience show that nations can recover and resume their prior growth trajectories with prudence and patience.

Finland experienced such a downturn in the early 1990s. A combination of a banking crisis and the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was a major export partner, pushed the tiny Nordic nation into a deep depression. The unemployment rate skyrocketed from about 3 percent in 1990 to 18 percent in 1993. GDP dropped for three consecutive years, much as in the United States during the Great Depression. The stock market dropped by as much as 70 percent, and housing prices plummeted.

Today, Finland is a prosperous country. GDP grew by more than two-thirds between the depths of the depression and today despite the effects of the 2008 financial crash. Unemployment also dropped steadily as the nation recovered.

AD

AD

We should expect the United States, and much of the rest of the globe, to recover more quickly and more completely than Finland. The $2 trillion relief package will start to arrive soon. Its provisions should keep millions of people employed and provide enhanced unemployment insurance benefits that will give most recipients 100 percent of their old salaries. Other countries have similar massive relief measures designed to keep the economy afloat during government-mandated lockdowns.

This doesn’t mean we should rest comfortably. President Trump and Congress need to monitor the economy on a daily basis as best they can. They must inject more money into the economy and keep more private sector firms afloat, if it appears necessary. A nation can recover quickly from a depression, but only if it sees enough hope ahead to take risks. Trump cannot let a depression of the soul follow from the depression of the economy.

We should not kid ourselves into thinking the worst is over. The economic news over the next month will be unprecedentedly horrible, the worst in at least a century. We must remember, though, that this does not have to be, and should not be, permanent. If we and our leaders can keep our heads and plan ahead, we will prevail.