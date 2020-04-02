The full scope of this crisis is just coming into view, so even though Congress just passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, an unprecedented rescue package, Democrats are already planning Phase Four.

So far, Republicans don’t seem particularly interested. “We may need a Phase Four, but we’re not even fully into Phase Three yet,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). So what will Democrats be pushing for, and what does the country actually need?

I talked to economists and federal budget experts, and they cited the following as the greatest needs:

Extended unemployment benefits. The CARES Act boosts unemployment benefits by $600 over what recipients would already get from their states — but only for four months. Instead of setting a deadline based on a guess about when people might return to work, we should tie this to real-world conditions.

So Phase 4 could say that the boosted benefits will continue until the unemployment rate falls below a certain level. And while the bill expands eligibility to the self-employed and gig workers, it does so only until the end of the year; that could be extended, too.

In addition, state unemployment systems are being deluged with claims, so we should provide money specifically for them to shore up their ability to manage the enormous administrative task they’re now facing.

Support for hospitals and “frontline” workers. While the CARES Act provides extra money for hospitals and health clinics to help them deal with the crisis, it probably won’t be enough. And then there are the people working there. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing for “hazard pay” for “nurses, doctors, FEMA, workers in distribution centers, grocery stores, and more.”

More help for small businesses. As the recession looks bigger and bigger, the help for small businesses in the CARES Act begins to look inadequate. We may need more loans and grants, not just to keep people on payrolls but also to help those businesses with costs like rent and utilities to keep them from folding entirely.

Tighter requirements for big businesses. The single largest portion of the CARES Act is a half-trillion-dollar loan fund for big businesses, but it comes without strict requirements on using the money to support workers. That could be fixed in Phase Four.

Health coverage. Millions of people will lose not just their jobs but also their health coverage, if they haven’t already. Under COBRA people who had employer-provided coverage can keep it for 18 months, but they have to pay the full cost, which is often prohibitive.

So the government could subsidize coverage for laid-off workers, and/or expand Medicaid to allow more people to be covered quickly, and cover the costs of coronavirus treatment.

Further rounds of direct payments. The one-time payments of $1,200 for adults and $500 for children in the CARES Act are close to the Republican low-ball offer at the start of negotiations; Democrats wanted substantially more, and there may be a need for another round of payments. That way, once the economy comes out of the medically induced coma we’ve put it in, people will have money to start spending quickly and accelerate the recovery.

Aid to states. The CARES Act includes $150 billion in aid to states, which is absolutely critical in any recession but especially now. States are being crushed by new costs to address the public health and economic crises just as the bottom drops out on tax revenue. Because almost all of them are required by law to balance budgets, they have to respond with brutal cutbacks at the worst possible time. Some states are already laying off workers.

Every budget expert I’ve spoken to stresses the need for substantially more state aid. On a conference call with reporters Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the $150 billion in the CARES Act “a down payment.”

Infrastructure. As easy as it is to mock the eternal return of “infrastructure week” in the Trump administration, Democrats are eager to use this opportunity to pass a long-sought bill. The president himself has said he wants a big infrastructure bill, but he can’t be trusted to do it the right way.

“In the next bill our focus will also be on recovery,” Pelosi said, as opposed to the immediate need for economic rescue. A large bill to boost our sorely deficient transportation, water and sewer, broadband, and other systems would not only create jobs but also give long-term benefits.

Election administration. Though the CARES Act provides some funds to help states and localities deal with electoral upheaval amid the crisis, it won’t be enough. If we can’t administer the November election properly, we could face an enormous political crisis.

Yet again, it’s Democrats who are asking for more spending to make this recession as small and brief as possible, while it’s unclear if Republicans want a Phase Four at all. But experts seem united on the need; one economist even told me it should be bigger than the $2 trillion CARES Act.

Voters are clearly in favor of more stimulus, and as the recession deepens they’re likely to be even more supportive. So the need is enormous, the president is open to it and the public wants it. All that’s stopping us is Mitch McConnell.