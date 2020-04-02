Such accusations suggest a lack of understanding about the role a strong economy plays in our health and well-being. Numerous studies have found that illness and early deaths resulting from drug abuse, alcoholism, smoking and mental health problems — including suicides — increase with unemployment. Children of parents who lose jobs can suffer permanent damage. The latest estimates predict 47 million could become jobless, equaling 32 percent unemployment. Let that sink in.

It could be argued that the most heartless course is the one we have chosen to follow. News stories keep reporting that the economy was devastated by the coronavirus. That is incorrect. The economy was devastated by our response to the coronavirus. It’s an important distinction, and history should record it correctly.

In New York, the virus has been horrific, spreading viciously and without question demanding extraordinary countermeasures. Other hot spots requiring draconian responses include New Orleans, Seattle, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Rural areas are not immune, and Georgia has seen a particularly troubling outbreak.

The virus will also spread to places not entirely predictable, but not every region will require the same dramatic response. We often hear about two scenarios — losing as many as 2 million lives by doing nothing, or 100,000 to 240,000 with our current mitigation strategy. A third option — targeted mitigation focused on the most vulnerable, without the extremes of mass closures — is seldom discussed.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who from the start closed businesses and ordered social distancing, said recently, “We save our economy by first saving lives. And we have to do it and do it in that order.” Indeed, we should try to do both. But they should be done concurrently, not one after the other. An annihilated economy is going to be deadly, too. What was needed was a strategic response that would allow less-impacted areas to keep their economies running, which would not overwhelm the health-care system.

The current battle against the virus is far from over, and health-care workers, military personnel, many government leaders and community volunteers are doing amazing work. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. But soon we’ll need to make hard choices. During an interview this week with an NPR station in Atlanta, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discussed the virus in terms of a two-year battle.

Like others before him, Redfield assured us: “The majority of people do [recover] — probably 98 percent, almost 98.5 percent, 99 percent recover.” The elderly and those with underlying health problems are most at risk, he said, as most Americans know by now.

Redfield said that after a predicted summer reprieve, “We get prepared, most likely, for another wave.” He expressed his hope that citizens will “re-embrace some of the mitigation strategies that we have determined had impact, particularly social distancing.”

With that in mind, let’s ask ourselves some questions. If the virus returns next fall and early winter, as experts anticipate, do we practice social distancing to the degree we are now? Or do we find another path?

Many will say yes, do whatever it takes to save lives, no matter how many times we grind our economy to a halt, lose jobs, impair our freedoms and force everyone inside. Others will say no, the long-term negative consequences — including mass unemployment, poverty, illness, depression and death — outweigh the benefits.

I expect Americans will come to judge it better to tolerate some carefully weighed risk to preserve their livelihoods and those of their neighbors where possible, reverting to strict rules if cases start to rise but easing them in common-sense ways in places where fewer people are sick.

Even now, how long will Americans remain content to shelter in place, furloughed from their jobs and dependent on the benevolence of Congress to send another check to pay bills? Another month? Two months? Six months? A year? Is there a breaking point? It’s a necessary debate, hopefully one that can be carried out free of sanctimonious claims to the moral high ground or accusations of callousness and greed. We all love our country. We all care about human life.

Throughout U.S. history, our citizens have taken pride in controlling our own destiny to the best of our abilities. Is that still true? I wonder. When asked recently when our economy can get back on track, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, replied, “The virus makes the timeline.” As Americans, we can’t be satisfied with that. Or, sadly, maybe we can.

