Both the Democratic Party and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) want the election postponed; former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign has been noticeably quiet. The Republican legislature seems bound and determined that the election go forward, resisting calls to postpone the balloting or simplify the process for voting by mail.

Wisconsin seems, in fact, to be barreling toward a train wreck. Ballots have been widely distributed by mail but without sufficient time to educate voters, modify cumbersome rules (e.g., getting a witness to watch you sign the ballot) and organize a crew to count paper mail ballots. As a result, the election, regrettably, may be chaotic and actually undercut the argument that voting by mail should be used extensively in November.

Multiple lawsuits are underway to “get an emergency judgment extending Wednesday’s deadline to register to vote electronically and by mail and lifting requirements that absentee ballots be received by Election Day. … [Litigation] also seeks the invalidation of proof-of-residence and voter-ID requirements for electronic and by-mail voter registration and absentee applications, which the parties argue could hamper participation as ‘voters are now without access to the scanners and printers needed to generate copies.’”

Democratic Party state chair Ben Wikler tweeted a warning this week that a wreck was just around the corner:

Other states have the luxury of time. (“In Kansas, the state Democratic Party announced this week that it is automatically sending mail-in ballots to all registered Democrats in the state. Ballots will be mailed March 30 for the May 2 primary, which is run by the party rather than the state,” The Post reported.)

A far better approach would have been to use Wisconsin’s primary as a test run for an election-by-mail-only in November. Get the correct addresses for ballots, make it easy to sign and return them, set up drop-off boxes as an alternative to mail, staff up to process the ballots and address dozens of other logistical problems. Instead, a mishmash of voting in person and voting by mail may deprive Biden (the heavy favorite) of a credible, definitive win (and another pressure point to get Sanders to drop his futile bid). The only certainty is a flood of voter complaints and reduced access to casting ballots.

Other states that have moved their primary elections to June 2 should start planning now. There is no guarantee that stay-at-home orders will be lifted in the many states scheduled to vote that day (Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and South Dakota) with about 700 delegates at stake. If Wisconsin’s election goes as poorly as some fear, the silver lining may be a wake-up call for the June 2 states — and all the others — to figure out how to allow voters to participate in elections in the coronavirus era.

