That’s not to say that we are short of populist tendencies. Indeed, we have revolutionaries on one end of the political spectrum and self-dubbed swamp-drainers on the other. They have tapped into the anxieties and frustration of disaffected communities, intensifying our ongoing polarization and alienating voters across our political system.

But populism isn’t only political. Cultural populism can capture the human experience and remind people what they have in common. For a model of how to do that, we can look to Bill Withers.

Withers was, as the musician and music journalist Questlove told Rolling Stone in 2015, the “last African-American Everyman … the closest thing black people have to a Bruce Springsteen.” Withers grew up in coal country, West Virginia. He was the first man in his family to not go into the mines, opting instead to join the military. Afterward, he worked with his hands in factories. He had no expectation of fame, and even when he achieved it, he eschewed it.

Once his musical talent was discovered, he made art the average person could grasp. His songs were simple and humble, yet profound. Much of his music mostly focused on experiences everyone could understand: heartbreak and love and family. But he didn’t shy away from more difficult social issues. In his first album, “Just As I Am,” he touched on difficult issues such as suicide, alcoholism and unwed motherhood. Later, he wrote “I Can’t Write Left-Handed,” a powerful piece about a Vietnam veteran who lost his right arm in the war struggling to get a deferment for his younger brother. As journalist Robert Christgau wrote, Withers’s music “[took] on overtones of radical protest where other singers would descend into bathos.”

“Lean On Me,” perhaps Withers’s most famous song, is based on his experiences in West Virginia. The chord progression is a reference to the hymns that he heard at his childhood church. The lyrics invoke the sense of community among miners when they hit rough times.

Withers cut his career short because fame and the cutthroat nature of the music industry chafed him. Deep down, he was a blue-collar working man. The cover of his first album, in fact, features him in the doorway of the factory where he worked while he recorded it at the age of 33.

So many popular musicians struggle to retain their connection to the experiences they once shared with their low-income supporters. The further artists drift into acclaim, the further they drift from reality and humanity. But Withers remained immune to that tension. Despite the money and the Grammys and all the tributes to him throughout the years, he maintained a modest sense of his own accomplishments and his place in the world. At the time he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he said, “I’m not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don’t think I’ve done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia."

This is the kind of populism we could use today. Withers resisted the narrative that stardom should transport you far away from the place and values that made you. He captured the spirit of working-class Americans in a way few artists have been able to do and never abandoned them.

That remains true even despite his death. His music’s hopeful message will remain with listeners. Withers may be gone, but the sunshine he gave us isn’t.