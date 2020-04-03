* William Wan, Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker and Joel Achenbach report that experts have no idea how the administration is arriving at the number of projected coronavirus deaths it’s predicting.
* In an act of protest overseen by Todd Gitlin, a large group of journalism professors writes an open letter to the Murdochs urging them to force Fox to stop misinforming the public.
* Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report that last year, two top Trump administration officials said publicly that the thing they were most worried about was a pandemic flu.
* Paul Krugman looks at the ways the government is already in the process of botching the economic rescue effort.
* Jonathan Chait argues that Republicans are setting up a situation for Trump’s corruption to infect the economic rescue effort.
* Jonathan Capehart talks to Susan Rice, who rips apart the Trump administration’s coronavirus performance.
* David Roth urges the media to stop praising the president for his occasional and brief flirtations with reality.
* Jonathan Bernstein reminds us of why party conventions are still useful.
* Catherine Rampell warns that we’re about to face a monumental hunger problem.