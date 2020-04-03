In the midst of a pandemic, the likes of which the United States has not seen since the 1918 infuenza pandemic, evidence of rank stupidity and indifference abounds (firing a Navy captain for complaining about an outbreak on his ship; telling states to fend for themselves; demonizing the media; and making part of the public blind to oncoming dangers). We look for solace where we can find it — in the thousands of volunteers helping in the health-care system; in competent governors; in one of the most accomplished House speakers in history; and in science itself. There will be — and must be — an accounting of this entire, devastating episode after we come out the other end, but as we are going through it, we should make a mental note of how we would like our post-coronavirus world to look.