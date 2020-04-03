At least there are memories. My first baseball game was in 1973 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Dad said we needed to see “Hammerin’ Hank” because he was closing in on the home run record.

Baseball opened up a new world. I became a Reds fan when the Big Red Machine was unstoppable. Johnny Bench was my favorite player.

Our family continued to go to games in St. Louis, but because we had a 90-minute drive home, Dad was always raring to leave by the 7th inning. Fate propelled me to unlimited games in my 20s. I was hired at KHTR, the sister station to St. Louis’s Voice of the Cardinals, KMOX. I could get into almost any game — and stay for all nine innings.

My radio career took me to cities with no baseball team, but I did make it to a Milwaukee Brewers home opener in the early 1990s with snow on the ground. And, after moving to Philadelphia in 1993, I learned quickly the difference between a rowdy Philly crowd and other baseball fans. But how could you not like Darren Daulton and John Kruk, who looked like he would be more comfortable playing softball?

I moved to Virginia in the mid 1990s and was baseball-less until the Nationals arrived at RFK Stadium in 2005. My baseball life was revived.

It’s not just the game, it’s the entire experience: walking around a ballpark, people-watching, silly things to do, serendipitous conversations — I’ll always wonder what happened to the New Orleanian sitting by us a couple of days before Katrina hit and whether he was able to see his home again.

I loved games at RFK. The tony city of Washington, D.C., with a cruddy, old stadium. Such balance! I was worried that the new ballpark wouldn’t be as fun. My husband and I took our kids out of school to attend the home opener at the new Nationals Park in 2008, and it was beautiful. Fanfare in a part of the District that had been forgotten. Ryan Zimmerman’s walk-off homer was perfect. Sold!

Like any baseball family, we have too many promotional T-shirts, bobbleheads, towels, sunglasses and more. In the lean days, our tickets cost less than the Screech Build-a-Bear giveaway, and we got extra shirts that touted being there the night Stephen Strasburg signed with the team. I witnessed the change from when the opposing team had more fans to an almost solid sea of red curly W shirts and jerseys.

The team had so much promise on Opening Day on 2019. But desperation appeared in just a short time. Maddening! How could this team be this bad? We stuck with the team and bought tickets for the post-season early, which was the smartest financial move I may have ever made. A team that started the season so poorly won the whole thing and brought home the ultimate trophy.

Last fall, I had tickets to see Bob Seger’s last concert in Philadelphia and panicked when I realized it might interfere with my seeing the World Series parade. The timing worked out. Hours after the Seger show, I high-tailed it back to the District to catch the parade. (I still wonder if it was poor taste to wear my Nationals World Series Champions cap in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.)

Whenever Opening Day is, I’ll be at Nationals Park. I want to see Juan Soto at the plate, Max Scherzer on the mound and Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton clutch and drive. The coronavirus has done horrible damage, and the future is unknown. But, as Nationals Manager Davey Martinez taught us, “Bumpy roads lead to beautiful places."