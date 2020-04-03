— Drew Goins

Greg Sargent

Biden. This election will be mostly a referendum on the incumbent — especially so this time, given how Trump saturates the media. And no matter how often commentators hype small polling fluctuations or gush about Trump’s latest “new tone,” he is presiding over a mounting disaster with no end in sight. Over time, it will become clearer that his own incompetence and pathologies are a key reason this calamity is proving far more destructive and horrifying than it ever had to be.

AD

AD

Jennifer Rubin

Biden. Trump’s ability to create his own reality falters in the face of mass deaths and a devastating recession. It’s a rare election when the challenger is better prepared to govern than the incumbent president.

Hugh Hewitt

Toss-up. If Trump fails to lead whatever the public judges to be the best possible response, he will lose — provided Biden presents a calm, credible alternative come November. But Americans root for the country and for wartime presidents facing even catastrophic setbacks, as they did for FDR after Pearl Harbor. It’s Trump’s election to win or lose, and the judges won’t be in studios or on social media. They will be in the now-shuttered workplaces that will have either reopened in time … or not.

AD

David Byler

Biden. Trump has seen an uptick in his approval rating during the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t translated to a big gain in the head-to-head polls. Translation: Some people are expressing their solidarity by “approving” of Trump, but Biden still has more supporters.

AD

Henry Olsen

Biden. Trump had not gotten his approval ratings above 46 percent for most of his presidency until the coronavirus. He needs them to be at or above 47 percent to have a decent shot at winning the electoral college. Until he shows he can do that, Biden’s got the advantage.

Christine Emba

Biden. If anything, coronavirus has made his message — “stable, decent” — more appealing. But the fallout from covid-19, if he’s paying attention, should push him further to the left. Never before has Medicare-for-all or a stronger social safety net seemed so crucial. As for Trump, voters normally are unwilling to change horses midstream. But what if the horse is obviously lame? In most circumstances, a president tends to win a second term, but with Trump having so obviously mishandled this crisis, it’s hard to imagine him getting such a bump.

AD

AD

Charles Lane

Toss-up. You’d have to say that at a time when people are literally being laid off by the millions and dying of diseases by the thousands, the incumbent president is at a disadvantage against his likely challenger. This is not strictly speaking the case for Trump vs. Biden, however, because the former at least has the opportunity to do something to improve both the country’s situation and his political future, while the latter is literally confined to his basement. In that sense, Andrew Cuomo, who is out there fighting the virus, makes a far stronger potential general election candidate if, in the end, the public concludes that Trump and other incumbent leaders managed things well. If Trump is regarded as having failed, then the Democrats could run the proverbial yellow dog and win in November.

Eugene Robinson

Biden. The bad news is that the former veep is out of sight, out of mind. The good news is that he’s not presiding over the response to the pandemic, which is not going well. Trump’s approval ratings are up, but there is no way that losing 100,000 American lives is helpful to an incumbent president seeking reelection.

AD

AD

Megan McArdle

Trump. If I had to bet today, I’d say that Trump has an edge over Biden in November, despite the fact that we are headed for an unprecedented economic contraction. Though he stumbled badly at handling this crisis in the beginning, Trump will still benefit from a rally-round-the-flag effect — and the constant drumbeat of covid-19 news may make it difficult for Biden to get airtime. If the threat of covid-19 has receded by fall, Trump will get some credit for that (fairly or no) and also the benefit of a sharp economic recovery.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, go truly wild: Put on some jeans.