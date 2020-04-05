In a letter to senior officials on Monday, subsequently leaked by an anonymous source to the San Francisco Chronicle, Crozier asked that 90 percent of the ship’s crew be moved into isolation for two weeks on Guam, warning that if the leadership didn’t take such extraordinary measures, “we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

The Pentagon has rejected the type of full-scale evacuation Crozier sought, saying the ship must remain ready at any time and about 1,000 service members must be aboard to safeguard the ship and its weapons. The situation aboard the Roosevelt is by far the U.S. military’s largest coronavirus outbreak to date. . . .

As of Friday, 41 percent of the Roosevelt crew had been tested for covid-19, with 137 coming back positive, the Navy said.