Navy Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt took that seriously, as well as his obligation to protect the sailors under his command. The Post reported on Crozier’s efforts to protect his crew, many of whom had been stricken with covid-19:
In a letter to senior officials on Monday, subsequently leaked by an anonymous source to the San Francisco Chronicle, Crozier asked that 90 percent of the ship’s crew be moved into isolation for two weeks on Guam, warning that if the leadership didn’t take such extraordinary measures, “we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”The Pentagon has rejected the type of full-scale evacuation Crozier sought, saying the ship must remain ready at any time and about 1,000 service members must be aboard to safeguard the ship and its weapons. The situation aboard the Roosevelt is by far the U.S. military’s largest coronavirus outbreak to date. . . .As of Friday, 41 percent of the Roosevelt crew had been tested for covid-19, with 137 coming back positive, the Navy said.
The Navy relieved him of command, apparently taking umbrage that his complaint went public. Soon, video surfaced showing the crew applauding their commander as he left the ship:
Heartwarming video of sailors cheering Navy Captain Brett Crozier, the commander of the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt, who was relieved of his command after raising #coronavirus spread on the ship. The sailors chanted “Captain Crozier” as he departed.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 3, 2020
Seventeen Democratic senators sent a letter seeking an inspector general’s investigation. (Did Republicans — once thought to be pro-military — not care to find out what happened?)
The episode underscored the twisted priorities in the Trump administration that have corrupted even the military. Celebrate war criminals; punish commanders who fight bureaucracy for their men and women. Reward liars; sanction truth-tellers.
Former vice president Joe Biden tweeted his reaction: “Captain Crozier was faithful to his duty — both to his sailors and his country. Navy leadership sent a chilling message about speaking truth to power. The poor judgment here belongs to the Trump //[administration], not a courageous officer trying to protect his sailors.” If Biden wins in November, he might consider a promotion for the captain.
In November, the voters can choose which value system they want for the country. The can indulge Trump’s narcissistic, dishonest character or they can elevate decency, kindness, honor, respect, competence and empathy.
For demonstrating courage and elevating the safety of his sailors, we can say, well done, Capt. Crozier.
