This is just the latest example of how the pandemic has forced religious groups to make difficult choices. Houses of worship have to decide whether they should remain open. Clergy have to decide whether they will continue to officiate at funerals and weddings. The coronavirus has put health at the top of the agenda and subordinated almost everything else. For many believers, though, prioritizing the secular while ignoring the spiritual is sacrilegious. Yet ultimately, ensuring people’s health and safety is a supreme act of spiritual care.

A few weeks ago, I participated in multiple conference calls about closing synagogues. At the time, many rabbis were extremely resistant to closing. Covid-19 had not yet spread widely in the New York area. Those of us who did close our synagogues found doing so extremely painful. Even in times of persecution, Jews defiantly held prayers; locking synagogue doors felt like a betrayal of our ancestors.

Now, countless synagogues, churches and mosques have closed in the United States and in much of the pandemic-struck world. But initially, opposition to closing houses of worship came from a cross section of religious leaders. Brian Tome of the Crossroads Church in Cincinnati refused to close his church and said, “when everyone else is running for cover, we choose to follow God into the fire.”√ The ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Yitzhak Weiss in Israel told the Jerusalem Post that his community’s religious schools would stay open despite the coronavirus because it would be “more dangerous” to deprive children of Torah learning. Muslim pilgrims in Qom, Iran, continued to visit religious shrines, and in Lahore, Pakistan, an Islamic missionary movement drew more than 100,000 worshipers in early March despite government opposition.

Most religious leaders and thinkers have since revised their positions. But some continue to see the closures as a form of secularization, where spiritual life takes a back seat to almost everything else. That view was reflected recently in the Catholic journal First Things, which has said “unless religious leaders reopen the churches, they will appear to value earthly above eternal life” and “the Eucharist itself is now subordinated to the false god of ‘saving lives.’”

For critics, the decision to close houses of worship is a betrayal of one’s religious mission. When there is a conflict between faith and life, they believe one must choose faith over life, because life by itself is an empty existence.

The hesitations are understandable — and at first glance, faith would seem to be uncompromising, demanding that believers continue congregational prayer regardless of the outcome. But mainstream Judaism takes a very different view, one that may be helpful to anyone weighing the seeming clash between secular and spiritual priorities.

In Jewish law, preserving life is the most important imperative. Orthodox Jews adhere to 613 commandments, including ethical injunctions, religious holidays and ritual commandments. Perhaps one of the best known is the Sabbath, in which Orthodox Jews refrain from multiple activities including turning on lights, answering the phone or cooking food. Yet when there is a possible danger to life, all of this is put aside.

Writing a millennium ago, the Jewish scholar Maimonides said it is the community’s leaders who must be the first to violate the Sabbath to save lives. When facing a life-threatening danger, Jews treat the Sabbath as an ordinary weekday and take every measure possible to preserve life. It is even acceptable to take Sabbath-violating measures if they aid someone psychologically: One can kindle a light on the Sabbath to help calm an unsettled new mother, because we assume that the psychological benefit will also strengthen her health.

The calculation can be seen as a pragmatic one. Better for a person to violate one Sabbath, the Talmud says, to enable the fulfillment of multiple Sabbaths in the future.

But this suspension of religious practice in the face of danger is more than pragmatism; it reflects a profound Jewish value. We consider life to be sacred. In the Jewish prayer book, one of the first passages is a prayer that says: “My God, the soul that you placed within me is pure. You created it, You formed it, You breathed it into me, and You preserve it within me.”

Every breath is thus a miniature form of revelation, a recognition that human life is a divine gift. Putting life first can be done with religious zeal; saving lives is the holiest thing a person can do. The seder on this Passover may be muted, but it will speak eloquently about the Jewish faith.