Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sick with covid-19, was moved into an intensive care unit on Monday evening after his condition worsened, government officials announced.

The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to “deputise for him where necessary,” meaning essentially to take the lead in governing the country.

Johnson “remains conscious at this time,” a 10 Downing Street spokeswoman said. “He has been moved to the ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.”