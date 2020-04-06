* William Booth and Karla Adam report that the news from London is not good:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sick with covid-19, was moved into an intensive care unit on Monday evening after his condition worsened, government officials announced.
The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to “deputise for him where necessary,” meaning essentially to take the lead in governing the country.
Johnson “remains conscious at this time,” a 10 Downing Street spokeswoman said. “He has been moved to the ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.”

At this point it’s surprising that no high-ranking people in our government have gotten sick.

I could be the last person some of these patients ever see, or the last voice they hear. A lot of people will never come off the ventilator. That’s the reality of this virus. I force myself to think about that for a few seconds each time I walk into the ICU to do an intubation.
This is my entire job now. Airways. Coronavirus airways. I’m working 14 hours a night and six nights a week. When patients aren’t getting enough oxygen, I place a tube down their airway so we can put them on a vent. It buys their body time to fight the virus. It’s also probably the most dangerous procedure a doctor can do when it comes to personal exposure. I’m getting within a few inches of the patient’s face. I’m leaning in toward the mouth, placing my fingers on the gums, opening up the airway. All it takes is a cough. A gag. If anything goes badly, you can have a room full of virus.

Maybe some “Thank you for your service” is in order, for medical professionals and everyone else who’s putting themselves at risk right now.

