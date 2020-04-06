There was a quote from President Ronald Reagan near the start — the inspirational phrasing at the tail end of his inaugural address. There were nods to the people of New York City, who applaud the coronavirus front liners; to the enterprising folks chipping in to make masks; to folks making gestures of kindness; to a business adapting to these difficult times; there was a promotion, too: “As we face this covid-19 crisis, you, me, our kids, our parents and our grandparents: We can and should turn to one place for comfort — the Holy Bible,” said Hegseth.

Of course, there was little, if any, discussion of just why regular Americans now need to do extraordinary things to stay out of the hospital. That’s in large part because the Trump administration didn’t respond to the novel coronavirus with dispatch or competence. As The Post reported, “it took 70 days from that initial notification for Trump to treat the coronavirus not as a distant threat or harmless flu strain well under control, but as a lethal force that had outflanked America’s defenses and was poised to kill tens of thousands of citizens. That more-than-two-month stretch now stands as critical time that was squandered.”

Such omissions are to be expected from Fox News. “America Together” was a snapshot of a cable-news network in all of its consequence-free glory: Here stands the most divisive force in American politics over its 23 years in existence, and yet it still has the chutzpah to slap together a special on national unity.

It’s as if Fox News doesn’t watch Fox News. On “America Together,” for example, Hegseth tossed to Carlson for the story of a Minnesota state trooper who gave his N95 masks to a doctor he’d pulled over for speeding. It was a heartwarming tale, for sure, which means it was a contrast to Carlson’s usual fare. He’s the guy who accused immigrants of making the country “dirtier,” who ripped Democrats on the grounds that they “hate” the United States, who mocks those who are preaching a withdrawal from hatred, such as those who have urged news organizations not to use the terms “Chinese coronavirus” or “Wuhan coronavirus” over concerns that such language stigmatizes Asians. His ratings depend on America remaining divided.

As for Hannity’s role in “America Together,” he applauded New Yorkers for applauding health workers. That’s the kind of unity that Hannity likes, when he’s not:

Providing succor to the “birther” conspiracy regarding President Barack Obama’s place of birth. “Why can’t they just release the birth certificate?” asked Hannity on his program , even though he himself said he believed Obama was born in the United States . (Hannity also offered on his radio show to pay for a one-way ticket for Obama to Kenya .)

Addressing the “enemies” of Roger Ailes following the 2017 death of the longtime Fox News chief. Ailes had left the network over a wide-ranging sexual harassment scandal. “But to his enemies know this; I say ADVANTAGE ROGER. In his mind he just has a head start in preparing to kick your a** in the next life,” wrote Hannity

Attacking people all across the United States to support President Trump’s attacks on them. Examples include Gonzalo Curiel, the federal judge of Mexican heritage who presided over a Trump civil case; former colleague John Bolton, for having written a book critical of Trump; New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has been feuding with Trump over coronavirus assistance; his own network’s polling aces, for producing material that doesn’t properly elevate Trump; and so on.

Politicizing coronavirus in the most rancorous manner possible. On Feb. 27 — after Trump had sustained criticism for his government’s response to the international outbreak — Hannity went into “America Apart” mode: “Tonight, I can report the sky is absolutely falling. We’re all doomed. The end is near. The apocalypse is imminent, and you’re going to all die, all of you in the next 48 hours and it’s all President Trump’s fault,” said Hannity. “Or at least that’s what the media mob and the Democratic extreme radical socialist party would like you to think. They’re now sadly politicizing and actually weaponizing an infectious disease, in what is basically just the latest effort to bludgeon President Trump.”

And consider the network-wide shaming of Americans who rely in some way or another on public assistance, with a particular focus on food stamp recipients. Here’s Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends” falsely claiming that food stamp recipients in Colorado can use their benefits to get cash from ATMs to buy marijuana. Here’s a typical — and incorrect — report on food stamp fraud. Here’s the famous Fox News investigative report on the guy who used food stamps to buy lobster. Here’s Fox News marveling at the poor’s ownership of appliances in an effort to downplay their lot.

But the network’s attack machine roars when the big audiences tune in: Monday through Friday during prime time. Maybe that’s why the message of unity had to come on a Sunday night.