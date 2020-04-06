This is great news for drivers in the United States. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded fuel dropped to less than $2 a gallon by the end of March. But the low prices are killing U.S. oil producers.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. oil is produced by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Fracking forces water, sand and chemicals under high pressure to make it easier to extract oil from rocks in which it is embedded. It is an efficient process, but is also expensive. The cost varies depending upon the rock formation and other factors, but many fracked wells only turn a profit when global oil prices are more than $60 a barrel.

Saudi and Russian oil, by contrast, is much cheaper to produce. Saudi Arabia is regarded as the world’s low-cost producer, with costs as low as $10 a barrel. That nation’s state-owned oil producer, Saudi Aramco, can still make money even at today’s low prices. Russian oil is slightly more expensive, but it still costs less than $20 a barrel to produce and ship a barrel of oil in most parts of the country. Russia’s increase in production helped drive down worldwide prices from around $60 a barrel at the end the January to around $26 today. Both countries’ governments will take a fiscal beating as long as the price war continues, but their oil production companies will not go under.

That’s not true for U.S. companies, and that’s why the oil war matters. Thanks to fracking, the United States has become energy independent in recent years for the first time in decades. It no longer relies on oil imports from the Middle East and other global hot spots, and it has even become an exporter of both oil and natural gas. This has national security benefits, as the country no longer needs to be as concerned about maintaining the free flow of oil through the volatile Persian Gulf. It also has economic benefits as jobs in oil production are typically high paying and open to many people without college degrees.

Trump understands the threat a collapse in U.S. oil production poses for the country. That’s why he has become personally involved in negotiations to include U.S. producers in the push to cut global production. He has also offered to store excess oil in the government’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve so producers can park it cheaply now and make a profit when the market eventually rises. While some companies would surely suffer, the overall benefit to the industry would be massive.

The president must continue to push for higher prices to secure U.S. oil production despite the fact this will increase gasoline prices. The dramatic rise in fracked oil production is a significant factor in spreading the wealth from economic growth to many of the blue-collar workers that Trump has long championed. In many parts of the country, such as in Pennsylvania, fracking undergirds the economy. Without Trump’s support, they could be devastated by an oil depression.

Oil and gas independence also holds enormous strategic benefits for the United States. It would no longer be held economically hostage in the case of a prolonged military conflict, and it would be more free to pursue a less Mideast-centric foreign policy. Maintaining that strategic flexibility is of crucial importance as the United States navigates its response to China’s rise.

If negotiations falter, Trump should threaten to impose tariffs on imported oil on national security grounds. This is the basis on which he imposed tariffs on goods from China and other countries, and the danger to U.S. security is much more pronounced from a rise in oil dependency than it is on the import of Chinese washing machines. Such a threat may be enough to push Saudi Arabia and Russia into serious discussions.

The Saudi decision in the 1980s to quintuple its oil production, thereby crashing the global oil price, was a significant factor in the rapid collapse of the Soviet Union. The destruction of U.S. oil production today would have grave strategic and geopolitical consequences. Trump should think of America First and do anything necessary to stop that from happening.