We are doing what Mr. Rogers so wisely advised: Look for the helpers. Then we are firing them.

Other parts of the United States response to the crisis have been slow and beset with complications. We let the months from January to March tick irretrievably away, casting away precious weeks under the assumption that the virus would go away as if by a miracle, a kind of groundless unscientific optimism not seen since Theranos. Now it is April, and we cannot hesitate. The second a leader rings an alarm bell, we must swiftly and decisively show that leader the door.

This is the kind of attitude we need in this crisis. As this country has demonstrated over hundreds of years with its approach to poverty, racism and other deep, systemic ills, all you have to do is yell at suffering people for calling their troubles to your attention, and suddenly their problems will go away. Like magic!

As acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly told the Teddy Roosevelt sailors among whom the coronavirus was raging (through no fault of their own but because cramped ship conditions made social distancing impossible), “TR has to stand strong as warriors, not weak like victims. The TR has to demonstrate to the citizens back home that it has its act together, and that it’s knocking down this virus just like it would knock down the Chinese or the North Koreans or the Russians or any one of those nations were ever so stupid enough to mess with the big stick.”

If such words do not inspire confidence, what could? Then, as a special treat, he spoke about how one should not look to be loved by anyone and should do one’s duty uncomplainingly. All of these people were the issue, and he was suffering the most.

This is what the country needs. Swift, responsive action against our real enemies: those who suggest we have a problem. (As Modly said, this goes for the media, too, who seem to think it is their job to call attention to bad things that are happening and ask what is going to be done about them. They are the worst. Also, we are firing some other officials we have preexisting grudges against, just 'cause! No better time than the present.) If a doctor says you are sick, you must immediately see that doctor removed from his position. He is giving the virus aid and succor by alerting our enemies to its progress.

In a crisis, people look to their leaders for decisive action against the enemy. But most people foolishly think that the virus is the enemy. Not so. Anyone who tries to call attention to the problem is the problem, because if it weren’t for them, people might not know we had a problem at all.