LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020
It is difficult to imagine a poorer, more chilling choice of words. Or one that more illuminates, if inadvertently, the consequences of the mixed-messages that Trump continues to send.
“Light at the end of the tunnel” is not just any old cliche. It is not merely one that invites the threadbare rejoinder: “Yeah, it’s a train.”
As every person of Trump’s generation should know, there is probably no phrase in modern history that so evokes a U.S. government that is not being straight with its people.
During the Vietnam War, the phrase came to symbolize the Lyndon B. Johnson administration’s efforts to create a mirage of progress and a victory that would never happen.
Our litigation-loving president must surely know that those words, in fact, were at the center of one of the most famous libel suits ever: The one that four-star Gen. William Westmoreland and a conservative interest foundation filed against CBS News in 1982 over a 90-minute documentary called “The Uncounted Enemy: A Vietnam Deception.”
The documentary revealed that Westmoreland, commander of U.S. forces in Vietnam between 1964 and 1968, had conspired to deceive Johnson, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the public about what they were up against in the first war this country ever lost. In the lawsuit, Westmoreland focused on journalistic lapses on the part of the network, but this only shed more light on the soundness of what CBS uncovered about a man who became a familiar presence during a war in which he assured Americans that peace “lies within our grasp.”
Westmoreland, as Trump so often seems to, saw the consequences of this in terms of his own reputation. “There is no way left for me to clear my name, my honor and the honor of the military,” he said the day he filed the suit.
Here is the New York Times account of one of the most unforgettable days in that 1985 trial:
Gen. William C. Westmoreland and a lawyer for CBS argued yesterday over one of the most memorable phrases of the Vietnam War, with the lawyer suggesting that the general had misled Washington into believing there was “light at the end of tunnel” in 1967 and the general saying he had not used that expression."I never had quite that degree of optimism," General Westmoreland told the jury at his libel trial against CBS in Federal Court in Manhattan.But the lawyer, David Boies, showed the witness a Nov. 26, 1967, cable he had sent during a visit to Washington to his deputy in Saigon, Gen. Creighton W. Abrams, in which the phrase “some light at the end of the tunnel” was bracketed in quotation marks.Q. Did you believe that degree of optimism was justified?A. I certainly did. I felt it was an accurate important portrayal.
After 18 weeks of testimony, and just before the “libel trial of the century” went to a jury, Westmoreland decided to drop the suit.
So what lesson does all of this hold for Trump and his team? It is surely important — vital, in fact — to buck up the country at this difficult time. But he cannot do that while he is shrugging off what experts recommend, touting unproven medical treatments and casting blame on others.
In other words, this is not the time for Trump to be throwing up clouds of dust. Americans, most of them, are smarter than he seems to think they are. As my Post colleague Dan Balz has pointed out, Trump is far from the first president to be caught off guard and unprepared for a crisis. The real test of leadership, the one that will determine Trump’s place in history, is how clear and realistic he is in figuring out how to climb out of it, and then in showing the way.
As people more educated about history than Trump appears to be could tell him, the one thing that Americans deserve — and will demand in the end — is a leader who levels with them.
The Opinions section is looking for stories of how the coronavirus has affected people of all walks of life. Write to us.
Read more: