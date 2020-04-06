Wisconsin’s Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler tweeted, “GOP leaders are so desperate to disenfranchise Wisconsinites and force in-person voting during a pandemic that they are suing to override an emergency order to postpone the election.” (Democrats accuse GOP legislative leaders of trying to suppress the vote to help right-wing incumbent state justice Daniel Kelly, who is on the ballot.

This is only the latest episode in the ongoing tale of delayingprimary elections where in-person voting cannot safely be held (for lack of poll workers willing to brave contact with hundreds of voters, among other things) in the midst of a pandemic, and, if so, how to hold it. As happened in Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine (R) made a last-minute decision to put off the election, Evers’s call may ultimately have been the right one, but the appearance of instability, election maneuvering by both sides and the assertion of questionable executive power must be avoided in the future.

Several points deserve emphasis. First, the federal election date in November is set by statute and will not be changed. Second, the coronavirus could be a painful memory by then, but, in truth, no one knows if there will be a second wave and/or if it will be safe to congregate in public before widespread testing can isolate positive cases. Things will not return entirely to normal until a vaccine can protect the population at large. Third, rather than risk the kind of last-minute chaos we have seen, it behooves every state to have a backup plan. The logical solution would be to mail ballots to every registered voter who can either drop it in the mail or at designated ballot-collection sites. Congress, in the third stimulus bill, included $400 million to help with that effort, but the decision as to how to conduct the election is made at the state level. Fourth, Trump’s inadvertent admission that allowing everyone to vote by mail would mean no Republican ever wins is evidence of Republican designs to suppress the vote.

Voting rights groups need to act now, pressuring state legislatures and governors to act and filing court actions to require states to come up with a backup plan to secure their citizens’ voting rights. Planning must begin now, as a Newsweek report made clear:

Making the large-scale transition to mail-in ballots will require a "significant public works project," says Wendy Weiser, and an extremely "time-sensitive one." Weiser directs the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. Congress allocated $400 million to this effort in its recent stimulus package, she notes, but she believes about $2 billion is needed. The obstacles are daunting. Currently, 17 states do not permit universal voting by mail, says Ho, requiring voters to show they are qualified under an enumerated exception. Ten states don’t offer online voter registration, according to Weiser, and most that do, limit such access to those with drivers’ licenses or car registrations.

Despite Trump’s fear of robust democracy, Republicans should be just as concerned as Democrats that their people be able to get to the polls. Given that Republican voters are older, it might be even more critical for the GOP to secure alternatives to voting in person.

If there is a silver lining to the Wisconsin mess, it is to warn us that we must act swiftly across the country to prevent an electoral train wreck in November.