Dear Gene,

When I chose “Wolf Hall” to reread, I intended it as a form of distracting time-travel. I had forgotten the sections of the novel, particularly this one, that are concerned with the so-called sweating sickness, a real series of epidemics that struck England from 1485 to 1551, and that have never been fully understood. It’s painful to watch as Thomas Cromwell’s family is struck down, but as I made it through his catalogue of calamities, I felt as though Mantel used Cromwell’s tragedies to help us understand both her hero and our own moment.

Cromwell is modern enough to know what we know, that “It’s not the hand of God kills our children. It’s disease and hunger and war.” And in his reckoning with the toll that natural suffering takes on his family and others, the details of Cromwell’s faith start to emerge: his disgust at Thomas More’s self-flagellation and the industry that supports the habit; his trust in God to guide him through both joy and sorrow; and his attempts to make meaning from his losses. Mantel writes a lot of sentences that stagger me, but one that knocks me flat every time is Cromwell’s vision of a specific heaven for his daughter Anne, after she loses her fight with the sweating sickness: “She was learning Greek: perhaps she knows it now.”

Times change, and with it, the scope of our scientific knowledge. I have hope that covid-19 and the coronavirus that causes it won’t remain mysteries. But the biggest questions remain the same.

With best wishes,

Alyssa

—

Dear Alyssa,

The chapter “An Occult History of Britain, 1521-1529” doesn’t offer much escape from today’s reality, does it? I don’t think it’s possible to read this right now without thinking of the covid-19 pandemic. Mantel’s skill here breaks your heart. She gives us tender, intimate glimpses of Cromwell’s loving relationship with his wife Liz — “I’ve never made you cry, have I?” he asks. “Only with laughter,” she replies — before cruelly having the sweating sickness snatch her away. Mantel does the same thing with Cromwell’s children, especially his precocious daughter Anne, whom he describes as “not like a flower, a nightingale: she’s like . . . like a merchant adventurer,” he thinks. In other words, like him. And then, suddenly, both she and Grace are gone.

And yes, Cromwell is modern enough to know that it is disease that kills his family, not the wrath of God. But now, as we mourn the victims of covid-19, are we any closer than Cromwell to an answer to the ultimate question: Why? We can understand how the novel coronavirus emerged, we can sequence its genome and ultimately we will develop a vaccine. But why did it come? Why does it take some of its victims and not others? Cromwell doesn’t dwell on the question, but it has to haunt him.

In terms of the structure of the novel, this chapter does three crucial things. It makes Cromwell even more of a free agent than before, a man alone. It lays out the political minefield — the king, the cardinal, the Boleyns — that he must navigate. And it breaks his heart.

Best,

Gene

—

Hi Gene,

“An Occult History of Britain” is one of my favorite chapters in all of “Wolf Hall,” both for the way it reveals Cromwell’s heart to us, and for something very sophisticated Mantel does in it.

She takes an event — the sweating sickness — that inevitably invites larger questions about fate, faith and fairness. Then, Mantel juxtaposes Cromwell’s profound losses with the founding myths that English people use to try to explain their nature to themselves: they are exiles, rebellious daughters, brawling giants, outcasts of Troy, serpent women. And finally, she sets up one of the core conflicts of the novel, the one between Cromwell and Thomas More, by contrasting how the two men approach interpretation. Cromwell, as we’re coming to understand, believes every person should be able to read and analyze the Bible for themselves, while More “would chain you up, for a mistranslation. He would, for a difference in your Greek, kill you.” It’s a chapter about all the different ways we try to make sense of the incomprehensible.

Of course, by conducting a book club and setting ourselves up as interpreters, we’re siding with Thomas Cromwell in that conflict, don’t you think?

Take care,

Alyssa

—

Alyssa,

I guess you’re right that our book club is more in the spirit of Thomas Cromwell than Thomas More, in that we welcome differing interpretations. But I wonder if, at any point, we’ll encounter something in “Wolf Hall” on which we disagree with More-like absolute certainty. Not so far, and I’m guessing never, but we’ll see.

That’s a good point about the founding myths and the English sense of uniqueness. One very English thing is the way class is treated (I have a theory that every English novel is about class on some level). The orthodoxy that More enforces is not only about faith but about class as well, and both Wolsey and Cromwell have sinned by rising from low birth to positions of power and influence. Worse yet, Cromwell refuses to renounce the Putney that’s still in him — refuses to put on the airs that might be expected of the cardinal’s right-hand man. Nobody, including More, seems to be able to figure that out.

Finally, I come back to the sweating sickness. Mantel shows us Cromwell’s grief but does not dwell on it, because in Cromwell’s day, people simply died all the time, suddenly and randomly, and that was just a part of life. I look at those projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from covid-19 and I wonder whether we will know how to cope.

Best,

Gene