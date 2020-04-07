President Trump has removed the chairman of the federal panel Congress created to oversee his administration's management of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month.
Glenn Fine, who had been the acting Pentagon inspector general, was informed Monday that he was being replaced by Sean W. O’Donnell, currently the inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency.
Fine is a career official who had served as acting Pentagon inspector general for four years and three months. Before that he was inspector general at the Justice Department for 11 years.

Paul Rosenzweig, an official in the George W. Bush administration, offered an apt response: "The president is no longer operating in any semblance of good faith, and he is more dangerous to the fabric of American democracy than the virus.”

Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly, whose fiery insults of a naval officer who raised alarm about the service’s handling of a coronavirus outbreak prompted widespread condemnation, has resigned, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
The decision comes after a building political crisis in which Modly traveled from Washington to Guam on Monday and assailed the character of Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed by Modly as the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt last week.
Modly, speaking to the ship’s crew over a loudspeaker, accused Crozier of either leaking a letter about his concerns to the media or of being “too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.”

I’ll bet Modly thought he was protecting himself by going all Trump on Crozier. But I guess not.