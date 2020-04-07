* Dan Lamothe and Seung Min Kim report that things over at the Navy are running smoothly as well:
Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly, whose fiery insults of a naval officer who raised alarm about the service’s handling of a coronavirus outbreak prompted widespread condemnation, has resigned, according to three people familiar with the discussions.The decision comes after a building political crisis in which Modly traveled from Washington to Guam on Monday and assailed the character of Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed by Modly as the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt last week.Modly, speaking to the ship’s crew over a loudspeaker, accused Crozier of either leaking a letter about his concerns to the media or of being “too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.”
I’ll bet Modly thought he was protecting himself by going all Trump on Crozier. But I guess not.
* Jonathan Cohn reports on why the Trump administration could use a logistics czar to oversee the distribution of medical equipment, and why Trump doesn’t want one.
* Gabriel Schoenfeld has a good piece that absolutely brutalizes some of the conservatives who were downplaying the coronavirus while it began to spread.
* Ari Berman talks to Elizabeth Warren about her plan to make sure the November election can go smoothly despite the pandemic.
* Ron Brownstein explains why public approval of Trump’s response to coronavirus might not save him in November.
* Erica Werner and Jeff Stein report that the Trump administration is now seeking an additional $250 billion to help small businesses.
* Kaitlan Collins and Kate Bennett report that White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her job without ever having held a single press briefing.
* Jonathan Guyer considers how to protest during a pandemic.
* And Harold Meyerson says we’re seeing the return of the breadline, a reminder of the 1930s.