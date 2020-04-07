De Blasio was doing that vis-a-vis President Trump and Kushner — and Kushner, a senior White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, has done much more than that. The Project Airbridge that Kushner is helping direct has flown not just masks to New York but also critically needed supplies to “hot spots” across the country. Kushner has overseen an effort to roll out new testing technologies to hospitals, physician offices and drive-through sites, and led another to ramp up production of ventilators by more than 100,000 units in the next 100 days.

My contact with Kushner is limited to a trio of phone calls when I opposed a justice-reform act he had championed. In what was a first for me in more than 30 years of broadcasting, a key architect of a bill heard about my objections to the measure, tracked me down and then called me back when he and his colleagues had addressed the issue. That impressed me. So I was happy to hear that Kushner was part of the task force led by Vice President Pence, a task force similar to one I urged on the president in The Post in late February.

Now, however, Kushner is taking a lot of heat, because of a misunderstanding of the nature of the federal stockpile of key pandemic supplies. Amid the usual suspects to tear into Kushner was late-night host John Oliver, Vanity Fair and the New York Times. Lyndon B. Johnson’s famed complaint — “If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read ‘President Can’t Swim!’ ” — came to mind as slings and arrows fell on Kushner.

It seems to me that most of the president’s critics on the left and in the media will have none of the good efforts of Kushner or his colleagues because they fear the president may win reelection if he presides over a “V-shaped” economic recovery — which is inextricably tied to effective medical interventions and vaccine development.

When this plague has passed, there will be time enough to hand out awards for who was asleep at the switch and who drove innovations and breakthroughs.

But there is no need now to incessantly attack the people who are leading the response. Perhaps take the injunction from Haley to find the good and praise it, and then tape it on the computer from which you work at home. There is little merit in condemning the well-intentioned and none in slamming the providers of help to the front lines of the battle.

Shame should attach to those intent on politicizing this catastrophe. The public won’t forget either those who helped or those who stood by and jeered.