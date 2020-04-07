If this pandemic is a war, Lisa Ewald was a soldier on the front line — sent into battle short on supplies and knowledge of the enemy, as first waves so often are. Wars tend to begin with overconfidence; then comes chaos; then carnage. As the novel coronavirus overran Detroit’s defenses, Ewald was among the first to meet it. The registered nurse died alone at home of covid-19 on March 31, a few days shy of her 54th birthday.

The Henry Ford Health System operates multiple facilities across Greater Detroit, but the flagship hospital in Midtown is one of the nation’s great urban medical centers. Located across the street from the original Motown Records studio, the redbrick complex has opened its doors for more than a century to all the good and the bad of a turbulent city. It’s no place for the faint of heart.

Ewald, an RN for more than 20 years, brightened the emergency room each day when she arrived at 7 a.m., cracking jokes and talking politics, according to a colleague’s Facebook post. She was "an amazing nurse and dedicated her life to serving others,” the colleague wrote. Her niece Aubree Standifer Farmer told the Detroit News that Ewald believed she contracted the virus while treating a patient complaining of chest pains in mid-March.

Apparently, hospital protocol at the time did not call for her to wear a mask in what appeared to be a non-respiratory case. But when the patient later proved to be infected with the virus, Ewald — who had asthma — asked to be tested. Citing guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospital did not test her until she showed symptoms.

It’s unclear whether, or when, Ewald was added to Ford’s large-scale drug trial for hydroxychloroquine, the potentially promising covid-19 treatment touted by President Trump. She was never hospitalized, though neighbors in the nearby suburb of Dearborn reported that she was exhausted, fatigued and sleeping at odd hours. She was found dead when a colleague came to check on her.

Days pass like weeks in a crisis. Much has changed since the patient with chest pains unwittingly loosed an unseen virus to war on Lisa Ewald. The Henry Ford Health System now houses more than 700 covid-19 patients. Nearly a third of them are in critical condition. And though all staff and visitors now wear masks, nearly 750 hospital employees have tested positive for the virus. (At Beaumont Health, the largest hospital system in Detroit, the number is twice as high: Some 1,500 employees have tested positive for covid-19.)

With better knowledge of the enemy, perhaps better gear on the way, maybe a more sophisticated battle plan, the war on covid-19 in Detroit may be settling into a grim campaign of hardened veterans. But when that next phase comes, and the tide begins to turn, we must not forget the soldiers we sent unprepared and undefended to meet the initial invasion. Soldiers such as Ewald, whose candle was snuffed by the enemy before she really had a chance to fight.

