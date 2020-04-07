Just because we are asking you to accept the risk of death does not mean you do not have the right to do something. People made the ultimate sacrifice so you could have this right. The least you could do is make the ultimate sacrifice.

It would be undemocratic, you see, to adjust the way the election works during a pandemic. That might lead to more people voting, which would be the most undemocratic thing of all. It is most representative of the wishes of the people when only a small handful of voters manage to get their ballots in, because that is when Republicans get elected. Also, if everyone were to vote by mail, some people who are not currently voters might receive ballots by mistake, which would be a far, far worse outcome than the loss of human lives.

What we are trying to say is: Of course you can vote. We have a long tradition in this country of ensuring that right for all people and especially all races equally. Just take this literacy test. Just take this constitutional quiz. Just pay this poll tax. And your ID? No, not that ID, a different ID. No, sorry, you aren’t on the rolls any longer. Care to register for next election?

What baffles us is that some people have come to the strange conclusion that, under these circumstances, they “cannot vote”? But we said you could bring your own pen!

If it makes you feel better, consider all the gerrymandering we have done. Your vote would have been largely decorative anyway.

Give me liberty? Give me death? This is America. You can have it all.