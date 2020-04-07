AD

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s stinging dissent should be mandatory reading for every American. “The Court’s order requires absentee voters to postmark their ballots by election day, April 7 — i.e., tomorrow — even if they did not receive their ballots by that date. That is a novel requirement,” she observed. She continued: “While I do not doubt the good faith of my colleagues, the Court’s order, I fear, will result in massive disenfranchisement. A voter cannot deliver for postmarking a ballot she has not received.”

Ginsburg slapped down the court’s notion that delaying the date to return ballots would be confusing. “Election officials have spent the past few days establishing procedures and informing voters in accordance with the District Court’s deadline. For this Court to upend the process — a day before the April 7 postmark deadline — is sure to confound election officials and voters.” She concludes:

Either they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others’ safety. Or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own. That is a matter of utmost importance — to the constitutional rights of Wisconsin’s citizens, the integrity of the State’s election process, and in this most extraordinary time, the health of the Nation.

The result, as we witness today, is that voters fearing disenfranchisement line up at the polls (observing social distancing at least while in line). The result, as Ginsburg anticipates, will be twofold: 1) Some voters who decide to risk voting in person will likely become ill, and some could die; and 2) Those who prioritize their health but have not received their absentee ballot will lose the right to vote. It is hard to disagree that the Supreme Court’s decision is among the most irresponsible and anti-democratic in recent memory.

Freedom House, which monitors threats to democracy around the globe, issued a rare statement on American elections in response to the court’s decision: “The emerging debacle surrounding the Wisconsin primary demonstrates the crucial need to take strong measures to protect elections during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House. “From our research on elections in countries around the world, we know that flawed responses to the health crisis have the potential to undermine the confidence of constituents in their governments.” The statement added, “We should not push forward with unsafe elections when there are alternatives, especially because doing so is likely to disenfranchise large parts of the electorate. This is a time for political parties everywhere to work together and compromise. It is more important that we assure voters of the validity of our elections, than win an immediate partisan victory.”

We can admire the tenacity of Wisconsin voters willing to risk their lives to exercise their sacred right to vote, a tribute to democracy that puts the Supreme Court majority to shame. The lesson, however, should be clear: Republican politicians and conservative justices will not shy from making voting difficult, dangerous and confusing. Their highest goal is not robust elections, but elections in which fewer voters turn out. To preserve wide participation and credible election results, Democrats must act now to petition state governments for expanded voting by mail.

Republicans’ motives (think, suppress voting) are obnoxious and anti-democratic, but their reasoning is also faulty. In November, if covid-19 still rages, won’t older, more conservative voters be the ones huddling at home? The refusal to protect voting by instituting voting by mail will endanger lives and may not “work” to achieve the desired results. Republicans may well be shooting themselves in the foot by making it more difficult for their own voters to cast ballots. The casualties of this assault on elections will include many voters who are especially vulnerable to the virus, as well as democracy itself.

