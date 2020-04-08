Biden often talks about the need to be “simpatico” with his running mate. If that is the standard, the two seemed remarkably well-matched in tone, style and politics. Biden insists that he can and must still work across the aisle to accomplish his goals. Whitmer noted that she lives in a state that goes “back and forth” between the parties and that she currently has to work with a Republican legislature. She admits it is not always fun but says voters expect their leaders to get along. She observed that she does not necessarily give way to Republicans, but she does listen. She sounded, well, just like Biden. Biden affectionately called her “Gov.”

Biden speaks eloquently about the courage, kindness and dedication of the ordinary Americans who are doing extraordinary things for neighbors, friends, relatives and total strangers. “The soul of America is coming back,” he said. Whitmer sings from the same hymnal, telling Biden that even on her hardest days, she gets inspiration from ordinary voters.

Clearly, Biden sounded impressed with her performance to date, noting that other governors hold her in high regard and that she stood up to President Trump when the president went after her (“that woman from Michigan”) personally. Without bitterness, Whitmer acknowledged that ordinarily in a crisis, the states “expect to call on our partners in the federal government.” However, with the Trump administration playing down the crisis and refusing to lead, she seeks counsel and advice from other governors — both Republicans and Democrats. This does not “supplant” the need for federal action, she said. Most acutely, governors need a “consistent message” and “unified policy,” rather than a patchwork of practices, she explained.

Whitmer’s philosophy — “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do” — aligns with Biden’s. (She can also throw a punch, noting the administration’s failures on testing and lack of full implementation of the Defense Production Act.)

They seem at ease with one another even in a virtual setting. Biden extolled his love of Fig Newtons and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches; Whitmer spoke about her morning walk with her dog, Kevin. Both lack pretension, seem grounded in the experience of middle-class Americans and see themselves as problem-solvers for voters.

It is not clear whether Whitmer will be on the short-shortlist of candidates for vice president. Some Democrats, including Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.) — to whom Biden owes his South Carolina comeback win that set him on the track to victories week after week — have spoken in favor of a woman of color on the ticket. Biden, as he has said, must in the end find someone with whom he is comfortable working and who shares his philosophy.

Now, however, the coronavirus pandemic has put a high premium on competent executives such as Whitmer. (Her ability to take a punch and return the favor to Trump doesn’t hurt, either.) Whitmer’s position as governor of a key swing state should raise her profile in the VP search.

Whether or not Whitmer is picked this time, it is easy to imagine her being on a presidential ticket one day — in the top spot. Her trial by fire is the covid-19 pandemic, and so far she’s proving her mettle.

