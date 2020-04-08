* Reis Thebault, Andrew Ba Tran, and Vanessa Williams examine how COVID-19 is killing black Americans at a particularly high rate.
* Walter Shaub has a great look at how Trump is engaging in a slow and steady authoritarian coup against the rule of law.
* Adam Serwer argues that Trump and the GOP share the belief that Democrats should not be allowed to win elections, and any tactic to prevent them from doing so is acceptable.
* Paul Farhi, Sarah Ellison, and Elahe Azadi report that this crisis is devastating the newspaper industry in ways it may never recover from.
* Erik Wemple reports on how the media are struggling to figure out how to report Trump’s deranged coronavirus briefings.
* Joe Biden writes a letter to Bernie Sanders and his supporters.
* Katelyn Burns reports that Biden is now talking about using this crisis to bring about big change.
* A group of liberal organizations writes a letter to Biden telling him how he can bring in the kind of people who voted for Sanders.
* Robert Kuttner and Katherine V. Stone argue that corporate power has gone so far that we’re entering a period of neo-feudalism.
* Matt Grossman explains how the coronavirus will hamper the agendas of both Democrats and Republicans at the state level.
* Sarah Wildman tells the story of her family’s medical trauma just before the country plunged into its own.
* And Margaret Sullivan explains why new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is going to make us miss Sean Spicer.