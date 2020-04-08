Johnson is the first national leader the coronavirus has sent to intensive care. Sympathy for him and his pregnant partner extends far beyond supporters of his Conservative Party. But it is matched by the uneasy feeling that the country is rudderless. To be brutal, Johnson could die. Early information from British coronavirus intensive care units shows that the survival rate is about 50 percent.

He may be lucky: Elderly patients with preexisting conditions are most at risk, while Johnson is 55 and was in good health. The British government says the prime minister’s condition was “stable.” He was “responding well” to oxygen treatment, and could breathe without the assistance of a ventilator. Nevertheless, other survivors of severe attacks have experienced long-term damage to the lungs, heart and brain. Even the luckiest among them have not bounced back to work and carried on as if nothing happened. In other words, the best Johnson can hope for is weeks or months of recuperation.

In his place sits Dominic Raab. Before the sickness, Johnson gave the foreign affairs minister the title of “first secretary of state,” which scholars of Britain’s opaque “unwritten constitution” had thought to be merely honorary. Apparently, it now means Raab can act as prime minister, but without the powers of a prime minister.

I don’t want to diminish Raab. He found touching words at his first press conference in his new role on Monday when he said that Johnson was “not just the prime minister for all of us in Cabinet, he’s not just our boss. He’s also our colleague and he’s also our friend.”

But Raab’s own friends would say Johnson favored him because he is no threat to his position whatsoever. The prime minister, a notoriously exuberant politician, can move his core vote to believe the impossible can become possible if only the British show their true “can-do spirit.” Raab is one of the Robespierres of the Brexit revolution: colorless, humorless and fanatical. A London tabloid encapsulated his robotic character when it covertly recorded one of his aides saying in 2018, “He needs loosening up. He’s very uptight. . . . He has the same baguette with the same smoothie with a pot of fruit every day.”

Raab ran against Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership last year before dropping out and giving Johnson his unequivocal support. (That was another reason for his promotion, the prime minister’s allies say.) Raab must also bear the disgrace of being the first senior politician to suggest the Putin-esque policy of forcing through Brexit by suspending Parliament. When Johnson tried to do just that last year, the British Supreme Court stopped him by unanimously describing it as an “unlawful” attempt to prevent Parliament “carrying out its constitutional role.”

Although the virus has made Britain’s Brexit debate seem as remote and irrelevant as the last Oscars ceremony, there is no escape. Johnson set the end of this year as the deadline for concluding a trade deal with the European Union, Britain’s largest trading partner, that will finally take us out of European institutions, whose regulations remain in place while the talks continue. Even before the pandemic consumed the attention of European governments, the timetable looked optimistic. Now it looks absurd. But an extension to the talks must be agreed to by June, when Raab could be in nominal charge. It is hard to see the ice-cold Brexit die-hard accepting reality, even if a chaotic exit would deliver another kick to a British business sector already on its knees.

Whether it will be Raab’s decision to make is a dangerously open question. The U.S. Constitution mandates that, if President Trump dies or cannot work, Vice President Pence takes his place. The one thing we can say with certainty about Raab is that he is not the equivalent of a U.S. vice president. Britain has no constitutional rule book. Competing politicians in the Cabinet and Raab himself have said he can only operate with their consent. He appears to be as much an actor playing the role of acting prime minister as an effective replacement for a real prime minister. But who knows?

The experiment might work in good times. But soon a balance must be struck between living standards and lives. Who will then decide whether to listen to ministers who argue that no nation can carry on incurring fathomless debts and inflicting Depression-era damage to their economies and those who say public health must come first whatever the cost? Meanwhile, the British, like peoples everywhere, are enduring previously unimaginable losses in income and basic freedoms. The overwhelming majority are obeying the lockdown with good grace because they believe the state knows what it is doing. The loss of authority at the top threatens national morale and trust in the government’s instructions.

Unless he recovers fast, the question will become louder: If Johnson cannot serve as prime minister, shouldn’t we replace him with a leader who can?