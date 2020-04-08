Democrats, aided by the mainstream media, are now putting out two rather disingenuous storylines. First, “No one ever changed the party as much as Sanders.” Second, “Now begins the struggle to win over the Bernie Bros.” It is understandable that some Democrats — eager to avoid a schism similar to that which occurred in 2016 — are falling over themselves to assuage Sanders’s ego, but let’s not get carried away.

The “Bernie changed the party” line suggests that the party did not overwhelmingly choose a center-left successor to President Barack Obama. But it did! And it has rallied around someone who rejected Medicare-for-all, a wealth tax, left-wing isolationism and the entire “capitalism is evil” stance. Sanders got beaten badly week after week, never changing his message. That message simply did not register with more than about 30 percent of the party. Twitter does not represent the party. The party did not shift far left, as many in the media predicted (egged on by the loudest voices on the left). If anything, Biden’s wins show that the heart of the party rests with moderate African Americans — to whom all Americans are indebted for lifting a viable, electable nominee to oust President Trump. Sanders’s “movement” is far smaller than he would have liked us to believe.

As for winning over his followers, consider a recent poll showing that about 15 percent of Sanders’s supporters intend to vote for Trump if Biden is the nominee. It is hard to fathom the mindset of someone who would prefer an unfit narcissist who opposes virtually every principle and value Democrats hold dear to Obama’s vice president. It is of a piece with those who preferred Jill Stein in 2016. There is no reaching such people. Soliciting them is a waste of time.

The rest of the Sanders coalition should not need much courting. They’ve already signaled they will line up behind Biden and have expressed their determination to oust Trump. Other than not gratuitously attacking them, no great effort should be required to keep them in the fold. (Ironically, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been far more successful in advancing progressive policy ideas with Biden, including her plans on student debt forgiveness and bankruptcy.)

There are far bigger challenges for Biden than securing former Sanders voters. He must defeat Republican attempts to suppress the vote (including the GOP’s opposition to voting by mail, which forces voters to choose between their right to vote and risking their lives by voting in person during a pandemic). He must hold Trump to account for his grotesque negligence in responding to the coronavirus, the greatest failure in presidential leadership, and for his stomach-turning corruption. And he must underscore the fundamental difference in values between the parties: Democrats are defenders of the little guy and of reforms that increase their pay, protect their health care and keep them safe.

That’s a tall order, which makes it all the more urgent that Biden not be sidetracked by Bernie Bros’ hurt feelings. There is an election to be won and a country to be saved.

Note to readers: I will be off in preparation for and celebration of Passover. I will return Friday. For all who are celebrating, I hope your holiday is joyous and delicious.

