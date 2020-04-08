But the number of unemployed? That’s nowhere to be found.

The United States is suffering from two emergencies. One is the novel coronavirus, a crisis of life or death. The other is our shuddering economy, which is tossing millions of people onto the employment scrap heap with little warning. Unemployment is not immediate in the way the coronavirus is immediate, but it will result in long-term economic damage — to our own wallets, and to society at large.

In a matter of weeks, we went from a 50-year low in unemployment to more than 10 million out of work and counting. Restaurants and retail establishments are furloughing and laying off workers in droves. They are joined by Hollywood talent agencies, newspapers and nonprofits — almost any sort of business you can think of, in fact. As those suddenly downsized desperately seek help, unemployment systems around the country are crashing, unable to keep up with the crush of applicants. Food banks around the country report a surge in demand: In Orlando, there was a line of cars half a mile long of people seeking food. In Cleveland, three miles.

Those in the upper middle class, many of whom can work at home, post pictures of their baking on Instagram. But poorer workers are scrambling — for money to pay the rent, for money to buy basics at the grocery store. In a country where almost 40 percent of people say they can’t quickly access $400, a delay in unemployment benefits is the difference between eating dinner and going to bed hungry. “It’s not about running out of toilet paper; it’s about running out of food,” says Rebecca Vallas, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

The governments of Britain and Denmark, hoping to avoid such awful outcomes, stepped in to guarantee a large percentage of the salaries of workers facing layoffs, effectively freezing the economy in place. Here in the United States, we receive no such consideration. The concerns of capital are paramount — that’s why you see the stock market numbers on the screen — but it occurs to no one to push the unemployment numbers the same way. The Cares Act gave the largest corporations in the United States a generous pot of money with few strings attached. The unemployed got a $600 a week boost in their weekly unemployment check that stops at the end of July. Even the promised $1,200 stimulus check is less helpful than it sounds — people lacking bank accounts, who are likely to be the most desperately in need of the sum, won’t receive it for weeks, if not months.

It’s hard not to suspect our income and wealth divides play a role in all this. The typical senator enjoys a net worth in excess of $3 million, while House members need to make do with $900,000. The pain and need of the suddenly jobless isn’t visceral to them. “Perhaps that’s been the story of life,” mused Donald Trump, the wealthiest man ever elected to the presidency, when asked why rich celebrities seemed to jump the queue when it came to getting tested for covid-19.

We can’t afford to wait until the end of April for Congress to begin work on another stimulus package and to hope it’s adequate this time. People need an end to filing logjams, longer access to unemployment checks, European-style salary guarantees. They need rent, eviction and mortgage moratoriums — and they need them now. If they don’t get the help they need, the pressure to reopen for business even if the medical crisis isn’t over will almost certainly become overwhelming — with disastrous outcomes.

Keeping the unemployment numbers on the television screen won’t solve all of this; would that it could! But it will increase awareness among people who didn’t lose a job — the still working, the retired, students and the like — and will help keep the issue front and center as we navigate the crisis. Unemployment, too, is a part of the tragedy of the covid-19 epidemic, and needs to be addressed as the emergency it is.

