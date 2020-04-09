Like Brett Crozier, the beloved captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, my captain, Fitzhugh Lee III, was admired as a wise and courageous leader.

Our small aircraft carrier, the USS Manila Bay, barely escaped disaster when a powerful Japanese fleet closed in on us during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. A few weeks later we were struck by two Japanese suicide planes at Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines. The night before the attack, a sister carrier was put out of action and sent to the bottom after a suicide plane strike. We rescued some of its crew and learned that the exploding Japanese planes had ignited fires that could not be contained.

Capt. Lee anticipated a similar disaster for his ship. He ordered that a sprinkler alarm be installed on the bridge so that he could start water flowing immediately if the ship was attacked. The first plane that struck us damaged the bridge. A second one plunged through the flight deck and exploded on the hangar deck below. But the sprinkler system was flowing, and though we lost many of our shipmates and some of our aircraft, we saved the ship.

I am quite sure that one of the last things that might have come to Capt. Lee’s mind was that a young lieutenant on his ship would someday be secretary of the Navy. But that’s what happened, maybe because of some of what I learned from Capt. Lee. As for the Manila Bay, I read in 1959 that it was sold for scrap to a Japanese steel mill.

Capt. Crozier loved his ship and felt a paternalistic responsibility for his sailors, just as Capt. Lee did more than 75 years ago. A Navy ship is so many things — primarily, of course, a weapon of war, but also a home, a place of work, and a neighborhood where you and your friends live. Everyone’s safety depends on the safety of the ship.

In combat, the goal is to defeat the enemy, but the ship must be defended and protected. Most of us were motivated less by hatred of the enemy than by wanting to do our part, not letting our shipmates down.

The proud traditions of the U.S. Navy have come under attack in recent years. The “Fat Leonard” scandal, with its bribes and prostitutes, implicated a number of senior naval officers. Two U.S. destroyers collided in incidents in which good seamanship may have been lacking. Richard Spencer, a highly regarded Navy secretary, was fired in connection with a Navy SEAL disciplinary case. The admiral selected to replace Adm. John Richardson as chief of naval operations withdrew his nomination following disclosures of inappropriate actions. And now Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, has resigned after telling the Roosevelt’s crew that Crozier was naive or stupid.

I hope that the Navy can draw now on its greatest strength, which is the fleet. Tours at the Pentagon are essential for senior commanders, but the Navy does its work at sea. When I was Navy secretary, I noticed a promising young officer at the Pentagon who seemed like a potential four-star admiral. I worked to get him out of Washington to a combat tour in Vietnam. The commander there, Gen. Creighton Abrams Jr., later told me that this was one of the finest naval officers he had ever worked with. His name was Elmo Zumwalt, and he went on to become an admiral and one of the greatest chiefs of naval operations in the Navy’s history.

The Navy must regain its balance and confidence to address some big issues that lie ahead. To what extent should robotics and unmanned vehicles replace our uncommonly expensive legacy weapons? How can the fleet best deal with cyberthreats? Are the Marines’ traditional missions sensible in a world where amphibious assault is so vulnerable to attack? There is a lot for the Navy to do, so let’s get on with it, without the turmoil of the recent past.

My most prized moment as secretary of the Navy was when I asked Capt. Lee to stand during a speech I was giving in San Diego, where he had retired as a vice admiral. I told the audience what an inspiration he had been to me. That chain of trust and commitment across generations is what makes the Navy strong.

