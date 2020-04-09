* Isaac Stanley-Becker and Nick Miroff report that again and again, Trump and other administration officials have used the coronavirus briefings to say things are happening or have already happened that turn out not to have happened.
* Charles Ornstein reports the alarming and important news that we still don’t know how many people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
* Eleanor Eagan says the lack of transparency and accountability we’re seeing now is a continuation of everything we’ve seen for the last three years.
* Matt Gertz rounds up six separate polls showing Fox News viewers more likely than the rest of us to downplay the effects of the coronavirus.
* Rick Hasen offers a very reasonable response to Trump’s objections that vote by mail can be corrupted, which Trump might listen to if he were offering his “arguments” in good faith (he isn’t).
* Helaine Olen says we’re not treating unemployment like the emergency it is.
* Janeen Interlandi argues that we’re seeing now why we need a national public health system.
* Amy Brittain, Ted Mellnik, Dan Keating and Joe Fox explore how a surge of coronavirus patients could overwhelm hospitals in areas all across the country.