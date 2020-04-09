* Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam report on the nightmarish economic situation:

The surge of job losses continued last week with 6.6 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday.
More than 17 million new jobless claims have been filed in the past four weeks, a rapid and unprecedented escalation in unemployment in the United States since the week President Trump declared a national emergency because of the novel coronavirus.

This is Depression-level.

Vice President Mike Pence's office has declined to allow the nation's top health officials to appear on CNN in recent days and discuss the coronavirus pandemic killing thousands of Americans, in an attempt to pressure the network into carrying the White House's lengthy daily briefings in full.
Pence's office, which is responsible for booking the officials on networks during the pandemic, said it will only allow experts such as Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci to appear on CNN if the network televises the portion of the White House briefings that includes the vice president and other coronavirus task force members.
CNN often only broadcasts President Donald Trump’s question and answer session, which sometimes includes the health care officials, live on-air.

They have this exactly backwards: If they’re going to broadcast anything, it shouldn’t be Trump’s blizzard of lies and infantile insults at reporters. But this is what Pence’s task force is worried about: punishing news organizations that are insufficiently supportive.

* Rick Hasen offers a very reasonable response to Trump’s objections that vote by mail can be corrupted, which Trump might listen to if he were offering his “arguments” in good faith (he isn’t).