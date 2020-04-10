— Drew Goins

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Her endorsement pretty much resurrected Sanders’s campaign after his heart attack. His supporters are a ready-made base for her. But the success rate of the candidates who have won her backing is low, which suggests she doesn’t carry much weight beyond those who are already her true believers. She is likely to turn out to be a better foil for another Democrat to run against than a standard-bearer in her own right.

AD

AD

— Karen Tumulty

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams remains so present that you could be forgiven for forgetting she lost her big Georgia gubernatorial race back in 2018. She has the presence to helm a movement; we saw that much in her unusually arresting State of the Union response. But she has a definite philosophy, too. See her essay in Foreign Affairs last year defending identity politics as a necessary feature of a society with a history of rampant discrimination, and arguing that the nation can be race-conscious and class-conscious at the same time.

— Molly Roberts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)

I know he’s identified as a progressive, but I think he could run as the standard-bearer of a “competence” movement. California reacted to the covid-19 pandemic much quicker and smarter than any other state, and the result is that thousands of lives have been saved.

AD

AD

— Eugene Robinson

***

Gavin Newsom — yeah, you read the byline right, this is Hugh Hewitt writing — has thus far done as good a job as could be done in California. He’s a lefty and a progressive, but he also understands business, and it turns out having been a mayor and lieutenant governor provided skills sets that are valuable.

— Hugh Hewitt

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Hawley, the youngest member of the Senate, has absorbed the most prominent ideas of both parties. Like Elizabeth Warren, he is against “forever wars” and for big-state solutions, such as the sweepingly interventionist plan for post-covid relief he outlined in The Post. And like Trump, he wants to bring manufacturing back and seems more than willing to antagonize China. He’s a critic of corporations but pairs it with a family-first, socially conservative agenda, and he’s caught fire among a certain set of young, right-leaning intellectuals who are skeptical of the left’s imagination of society but in agreement with its rejection of classical liberalism.

AD

AD

— Christine Emba

***

Josh Hawley is positioning himself to be the inheritor of post-Trump economic nationalism. He has purged his version of this worldview of the taint of Trump’s sellout to conventional GOP plutocracy, making it (superficially) more pro-worker. He’s young, slick and very adept at putting a (mostly pseudo-)intellectual sheen on this ideology, which guarantees great interest from the conventional conservative press and Trumpism-curious intellectuals alike.

— Greg Sargent

Nina Turner, former Ohio state legislator

If you watch footage of the 1964 Republican convention, you’ll see Ronald Reagan leading into Barry Goldwater with a marvelous, engaging speech. Then you’ll see Barry Goldwater delivering a dull ideological lecture. When I watched it a few years ago, I immediately thought, “Reagan’s the guy I want to vote for.” And I had the same thought when I watched former Ohio state legislator Nina Turner barnstorming for Sanders. She is less of an ideologue and more of an orator, and I suspect that, come 2024, she will try to pick up the torch Sanders has dropped.

AD

AD

— Megan McArdle

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R)

He is untouched by the Trump taint and has excelled at managing the covid-19 pandemic. If Trump loses, he will be one of the few figures who might rally the center-right, run against the remnants of the Trump empire (e.g., Don Jr.) and reset the Republican Party. He will need to make competence cool and make the case that know-nothingism is deadly.

— Jennifer Rubin

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.)

Yes, it’s true the idea of a third-party candidate always sounds better in principle than it turns out to be in reality. But having broken ranks with the Republicans and declared himself an independent, he is well situated to give voice to those who think the two-party system produces nothing but gridlock and divisiveness.

AD

— Karen Tumulty

Someone we haven’t seen yet

Just like it took a movie actor to bring conservatism to the forefront and a reality TV star to make blue-collar populism mainstream, it will probably take someone who hasn’t yet reached national political consciousness to take what’s viable from Bernie’s movement, blend it with other concerns and a more practical outlook, and take over as the left’s new leader.

AD

— Henry Olsen

Maybe no one?

I’m not sure even Bernie or Trump are genuine movements. Both spotted opportunities and took ’em. But in terms of creating a movement that exists prior to a candidacy and nourishes the candidacy … not sure we’ve seen one of those in the United States in quite some time. Obama maybe. A Twitter following is not a movement.

AD

— David Von Drehle

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, make your own kind of movement (even if nobody else sings along).