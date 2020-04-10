Friday was a case study, if one listened very carefully, as Cuomo warned us not to pay too much attention to the uninformed pronouncements of those who were previously asleep at the wheel. Cuomo explained that before opening up the country, we better understand how we were so unprepared to begin with. He asked: “A question I’ve had from Day One, and when you look back at this, where were the horns that should have been triggered back in December and January? Where were the warning signs? Who was supposed to blow the whistle?” He conceded President Trump blames the World Health Organization. (“I don’t know enough to know if that’s right or wrong, but I know the question is right and sometimes the question is more important than the answer,” Cuomo said.) He not so subtly suggested the feds were out to lunch:

How did this happen? I still want to know how this happened. Because the warning signs were there. And if you don’t know the answer, then how do you know it is not going to happen again, right? Fool me once — January, you go back and look at the headlines in January and you see questions and you see warnings. Now, they were all over the map, but we saw what was happening in Asia. We saw what was starting to happen in Europe. … Did we really need to be in this situation where the United States winds up with a higher number of cases than the places that went before? We sat here and we watched China. China winds up having 84,000 cases, we wind up having 474,000 cases. I mean, how does that happen? We saw South Korea. They wind up with 10,000 cases. Italy, where we saw a collapse of the whole health system, winds up with 143,000 cases.

A reporter asked if he was pointing the finger at the federal government. Cuomo shied away from directly implicating the White House. “There will be a lot of theories,” he mused. Some will blame the WHO, some the government, some the scientific community and some the media, he noted. But his central point — we were not prepared, and we need to be better prepared before reopening the country — certainly implicates the administration. Cuomo likes to say it does not matter what he believes. What matters is what the data tells us. And there, he is signaling the federal government is of no use.

Reopening the government will not happen when Trump snaps his fingers. The Post reports that “a collection of governors, former government officials, disease specialists and nonprofits are pursuing a strategy that relies on the three pillars of disease control: ramp up testing to identify people who are infected. Find everyone they interact with by deploying contact tracing on a scale America has never attempted before. And focus restrictions more narrowly on the infected and their contacts so the rest of society doesn’t have to stay in permanent lockdown.” But where is Trump when it comes to strategizing? (“Instead, the president and his top advisers have fixated almost exclusively on plans to reopen the U.S. economy by the end of the month, though they haven’t detailed how they will do so without triggering another outbreak,” the report says.)

Trump is weak and incapable of asserting leadership. It seems he would rather mislead the country and set up the governors for blame when the country does not magically reopen for business in a few weeks. Cuomo and other savvy governors will leave little doubt: The same people who set us for devastation and now refuse to develop a solution (revving up and implementing a robust testing, tracking and quarantine system) will have to answer for their failures.

