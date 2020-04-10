* Ali Watkins and William Rashbaum have a terrifying report explaining why official death counts from coronavirus are probably wildly understated.
* David Drucker reports that Republicans are increasingly pressuring Trump to declare victory and reopen the economy.
* Dahlia Lithwick says we’re now living through the “American carnage” Trump talked about at his inauguration.
* David Karpf has some disturbing warnings about how the combination of Joe Biden’s weak campaign and Donald Trump’s control of government resources could play out in November.
* Colin Kahl and Ariana Berengaut offer a deeply unsettling big picture look at the long term global impact that coronavirus could end up having.
* Gabrielle Gurley explains how many health care care workers have no choice but to put themselves at risk on public transit just to get to work.
* Jamison Foser has a great piece putting the Wisconsin coronavirus voting madness in the larger context of the ongoing Trump/GOP war on democracy.
* Jamil Smith looks at how utterly unconcerned the Trump administration seems about high rates of death from COVID-19 among African-Americans.