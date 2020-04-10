New York could lose $10 billion in tax revenue. Pennsylvania has ceased paying 9,000 stuck-at-home state employees to save cash. In Illinois, an unprecedented crisis is brewing thanks to billions of dollars in unpaid bills.
The economic carnage unleashed by the novel coronavirus nationwide hasn’t just shuttered businesses and left more than 17 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits — it has also threatened city and state governments with financial devastation, according to local leaders, who say their ability to maintain roads, schools and basic social services is at risk at a time when their residents need help most.
Many states and cities, which were already cash-strapped, are now in dire straits, facing plunging tax revenue and spiking costs.

This was absolutely predictable, and the coming rounds of stimulus have to address it.

The Labor Department is facing growing criticism over its response to the coronavirus pandemic as the agency plays a central role in ensuring that the tens of millions of workers affected by the crisis get assistance.
The criticism ranges from direct actions that the agency has taken to limit the scope of worker assistance programs to concerns that it has not been aggressive enough about protecting workers from health risks or supporting states scrambling to deliver billions in new aid.
In recent days, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, who has expressed concerns about unemployment insurance being too generous, has used his department’s authority over new laws enacted by Congress to limit who qualifies for joblessness assistance and to make it easier for small businesses not to pay family leave benefits. The new rules make it more difficult for gig workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers to get benefits, while making it easier for some companies to avoid paying their workers coronavirus-related sick and family leave.

Scalia has spent his career as a lawyer helping corporations fight against having to treat their workers fairly; now he’s the secretary of labor. This is how it works when Republicans are in charge.