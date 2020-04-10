New York could lose $10 billion in tax revenue. Pennsylvania has ceased paying 9,000 stuck-at-home state employees to save cash. In Illinois, an unprecedented crisis is brewing thanks to billions of dollars in unpaid bills.

The economic carnage unleashed by the novel coronavirus nationwide hasn’t just shuttered businesses and left more than 17 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits — it has also threatened city and state governments with financial devastation, according to local leaders, who say their ability to maintain roads, schools and basic social services is at risk at a time when their residents need help most.

Many states and cities, which were already cash-strapped, are now in dire straits, facing plunging tax revenue and spiking costs.