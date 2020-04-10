The particular chair Mills had targeted hadn’t generally been occupied during previous briefings. So he taped a camera to it and “did a bunch of tests” to make sure it could get the shot he was seeking: a close-up of President Trump marching through the threshold of the briefing room, the venue in which he has unfurled a brand-new but characteristically chaotic chapter of his presidency.

Mills did not get that shot. As it turned out, the director of the CDC, Robert Redfield, placed his own comfort ahead of Mills’s photojournalistic project — the nerve! After Redfield removed the camera and set it gently aside, someone in the briefing room joked, “Feel free to take a picture with that one, sir.” Watch Redfield undo Mills’s remote-camera ploy at 2:33:35 of this video.

Had the camera stayed put, Mills would have used an electronic device to trigger it. The setup’s undoing won’t deter Mills, however. “I’ll try it again for sure,” he says.

The peanut gallery known as Twitter is forever critiquing the questions that reporters fire — and sometimes lob — at President Trump and the task-force experts. Less attention gets paid to the photojournalists moving around the narrow, 49-seat chamber that has roared back to life thanks to Trump’s madcap performances at the lectern. Their work has its own intricacies and can be every bit as piercing as a killer question from the assembled reporters. They have a different medium with which to document the colorful and combative figure at the front of the room.

“He’s the kind of a president who believes that if no one is there to record it, then it didn’t happen,” says Chip Somodevilla, a photographer with Getty Images.

The impact of coronavirus on the briefing room is plain: Fourteen reporters are spread across the 49 seats, the better to comply with social-distancing imperatives. Photojournalists have a less visible adaptation. Per the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), they have established seven spots around the briefing room where they can take pictures. Every so often, they each rotate to different locations — an arrangement designed by Mills, who represents still photographers as a board member of the WHCA.

“Each spot has its own surprises,” says Jim Lo Scalzo, a photographer with European PressPhoto Agency.

Things were different before the coronavirus crisis and, further back, when the White House press secretary used the briefing room to brief the media. The place filled with reporters, camera operators, photojournalists, producers and White House staffers. The scaled-back attendance under social distancing has created an opening or two for the assembled photojournalists. One example is the shot below by Lo Scalzo from a March coronavirus briefing. It shows the reflection of Trump and others against a window in the briefing room.

“This is an area that would normally be crowded with TV camera people,” said Lo Scalzo. Those TV cameras are positioned to get what are known as “cutaway” shots of the prominent correspondents interacting with the president. Because of the changes enacted as part of the coronavirus response, however, their numbers have diminished.

A new camera angle in the room has also emerged during the coronavirus briefings. It’s directly above and behind the lectern, yielding the picture at the top of this post, as well as this one of Trump:

Mills, who has worked the White House photojournalism beat since 1983, says photojournalists had positioned remote cameras off to the side of the lectern but never directly behind it. Finding killer spots for remote cameras is a form of genial competition among some briefing-room photographers. “Whether it’s a remote camera or a camera in hand, we’re always trying to find something new — a new or better or more interesting way to convey what’s going on in the room,” says Somodevilla.

A choice angle netted Post photographer Jabin Botsford one of the fine scoops of the coronavirus period. Here it is:

The photograph of the president’s notes, captured by Botsford on March 19, showed that someone had crossed out “corona” and replaced it with “Chinese” before the word “virus.” That edit clarified the White House’s stance on a debate concerning the appropriateness of attaching geographical references to the virus, a practice opposed by the World Health Organization for its stigmatizing effect.

White House photographers have told the Erik Wemple Blog that the area around the briefing-room lectern is less cluttered these days. “That area was not an area that still photographers occupied prior to the coronavirus briefings,” said Mills. Post spokeswoman Molly Gannon told the Erik Wemple Blog that the paper didn’t have “anything to really add” to this story.

The coup of exposing Trump’s notes to the general public, however, has become a theme of presidential photography: In November, in the midst of the Ukraine scandal, Reuters photographer Erin Scott snapped a shot of handwritten notes saying, in part, “I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.” When he met in February 2018 with survivors of gun violence, Trump grasped a note card captured in photographs: “I hear you,” said one of its entries.

When Trump first takes the lectern at task-force briefings, he generally reads prepared talking points, a posture that’s photographically less captivating than what happens once the free-for-all begins. “When answering reporters’ questions — that’s when he gets more dynamic,” said Lo Scalzo. “He’s more physical and using his arms more. Most of the time, the better images come at that point.”

As he holds forth, Trump-the-explainer tends to splay his hands in front of his torso, alternately widening and narrowing them. If his interlocutor dares interrupt, he’ll point at the person, so as to shut them up. On it goes. “He has some very original and very expressive gestures — very Trump gestures — and I enjoy photographing him,” said Somodevilla.

“That is a unique talent that he has. Those hands never stop,” said Mills, who recalls focusing on them many times during Trump media sessions.

And there are plenty of media encounters. Trump outpaces his modern presidential predecessors in terms of accessibility, as documented by Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project. Through his first 32 months in office, for example, Trump had done 512 informal question-and-answer sessions, compared with 86 for President Barack Obama (Bill Clinton had done 461 by the same mark, the closest to Trump of any president in the analysis, which dates to Ronald Reagan). None of this, mind you, is to say that Trump is transparent, a quality that requires telling the truth during all those media encounters.

There’s no telling when the briefing room will return to its packed, cheek-by-droplet-spewing-jowl feistiness of yore. Nor is there any telling whether there will be any briefings once Trump declares the coronavirus conquered. Until such a time, the briefing-room photographers will continue rotating through their seven designated spots, trying to resist the temptation to cluster where the good angles arise.

“You see pictures from a certain angle and you know you’re not there,” said Mills. He has fielded questions from an editor asking why he didn’t have a competitor’s angle for a certain shot. But he can’t just hop around the room during the coronavirus briefings. “These are the times that we live in. It’s what we have to do.”