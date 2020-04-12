This is a challenge unique in U.S. history. And there has arrived at precisely the right moment a new book designed to drive home how right it is that Trump stick to his daily briefings and that he continue to emphasize the prospects of victory over what he calls “the invisible enemy.”

Rarely has a book met a time so fortuitously as Erik Larson’s new “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz.” No, Trump is not taking on Churchillian qualities. Winston Churchill was unique. But the dizzying pace at which Britain found itself engulfed by war and then thrown back, first in France and then in the Blitz, is a dramatic reminder of dire challenges past that were overcome. Throughout the early months of disaster, defeat and retreat, Churchill insisted that everyone in his cabinet, in the country really, choose to put on confidence and resolve like an overcoat. Even when gloomy, and he often was, or waspish, snappish and impossible to please (it seems like a daily occurrence in Larson’s account), Churchill knew his audiences were many: In Britain, across its empire, in America’s ambivalent White House and Congress, and of course in Berlin.

AD

AD

Whenever Trump embarks on his briefings, remind yourself of his many audiences, and that President Xi Jinping engages in no such back-and-forth, and as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, is very much opposed to the idea of a free press, much less to the idea of dueling with the Jim Acostas and Yamiche Alcindors of Beijing. There are none. Bravo to the journalists who assail Trump, and bravo to the president who brushes them aside when he feels their questions are unnecessarily laden with fear or gloom.

The president’s best moments are when he praises political foes such as Govs. Andrew M. Cuomo (D-N.Y.) or Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), who have proved adept allies in this extraordinary war with a virus. His worst moments are when he attacks any American. The cable networks that are not carrying every minute of every briefing are committing a horrific error by censoring news much of the American people want, if only so they can storm at it. The decision not to carry briefings is so astonishing that it will in time be recognized as a low point in the history of “journalism” as a craft, or at a minimum, a marker of the craft’s evolution from the news business into a ratings-driven entertainment cabal.

What Trump might learn from Larson — though I suspect Larson thinks Trump’s personal idiosyncrasies as distasteful as some he scorches in his book — is that Churchill’s instincts to break up old systems was crucial to Britain’s survival, especially when it came to a top-to-bottom shake-up of the English approach to the production of fighter aircraft. For this task Churchill tapped, of all people, a press baron, Lord Beaverbrook, who was widely reviled by elites. Beaverbrook did indeed leave a wake of anger and resentment, but also a necessary armada of fighters that saved Britain from the Luftwaffe. One current analogy: the overdue and urgent transformation of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process.

AD

AD

Mostly though, Churchill displayed unlimited energy and bravado. His personality had driven his legions of haters mad when they rallied to Neville Chamberlain through the 1930s. Their collective contempt seethed as Churchill took up his new duties. Eventually he won the admiration of a generation that nevertheless tossed him from office at first opportunity.

We have no idea how this country will respond to this enemy over a long term. I am today celebrating the daily access of our free press to the nation’s leader and his advisers, and contrasting that access with the censored tyranny that kept the menace hidden far too long. Applaud Team Trump when you can, encourage the scientists and public health officials where possible, and grieve with those who grieve. History’s remit on these months will be remorseless. Try at least not to parrot the propaganda of the one-party state that let the virus loose upon an unsuspecting world — no matter how deep your hatred for Trump or his lieutenants might be.

Read more:

AD