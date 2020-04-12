Others have diligently documented the right-wing’s anti-democratic inclinations. Charles Sykes writes, “Republicans calculated that holding the election in the midst of the pandemic gave incumbent conservative justice Dan Kelly a better chance of holding his seat. We won’t know who won until votes are tallied and released on Monday.” This is the frightful culmination of years of partisan rancor and hyper-politicization of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. In their attempt to retain control of the state’s highest court, “Republicans saw their opportunity and took it, even though it forced thousands of Wisconsin voters to make the grim choice between voting and protecting their health,” Sykes notes. “Legislative leaders blocked any changes in the law to delay or modify the April 7 date.”
Whatever the result, voters refused to be cowed by Republicans’ anti-democratic partisan gamesmanship. They turned out, attempted to observe social distancing and cast their ballots. The Associated Press spoke to one African American voter:
[T]here was evidence that minority voters were disproportionately impacted by widespread poll closures in their communities. Michael Claus, 66, wore a protective mask and a Tuskegee Airmen cap, as he waited to vote.The African American man said he tried to vote absentee and requested a ballot in March but it never showed up. His only option was to vote in person. He blamed the Republican-controlled state legislature.“They could have delayed the election with no problem,” Claus said. “They decided if they can suppress the vote in Milwaukee and Madison, where you have a large minority presence, you can get people elected you want elected. And that’s sad.”
Another voter responded to the Republican ultimatum: “It’s been a very emotional day thinking about what the outcome of this could be," she said, holding back tears. “It just doesn’t feel like it was the safest decision to do. I saw a lot of elderly voters, people who were high risk and everyone is taking as many precautions as they could." Nevertheless, she and thousands refused to let fear or the cold keep them from exercising their franchise.
How many Americans would have stayed at home, giving in to the Republicans’ bullying tactics and thereby allowing them to manipulate an election? Probably a lot. Wisconsin’s election was still a debacle — evidence that the win-at-all-costs tribal mentality threatens to diminish and discredit our elections. But it was also evidence that voters are much more attached to their obligations and rights than some right-wingers imagine. The message to Republicans who sought to suppress the vote came across loud and clear: Not so fast!
We should be thankful that some Republicans (e.g. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu) vowed to provide their residents with the opportunity to vote by mail if the pandemic persists until November. Maybe the Wisconsin election will shame more Republicans into respecting their fellow citizens’ right to vote.
For demonstrating true tenacity and courage, reminding all Americans that the right to vote is precious, and exposing the anti-democratic bent of the Trumpian Republican Party, we can say: Well done, Wisconsin voters.