If you think I invented that scenario, then you haven’t been watching “Tiger King.” Netflix’s documentary series about big cats and the people who love them — or, at least, who breed them, sell them and use their furry friends as tools of seduction — has become what passes for a hit these days, and for good reason. At a moment when all of us feel vulnerable, “Tiger King” is an affirmation that there are some fates that we can avoid.

“Tiger King” is too baroque to summarize, but its breakout subject is a former zookeeper with the moniker Joe Exotic, whose feud with sanctuary operator Carole Baskin ultimately lands Joe in prison after he is convicted of hatching a murder-for-hire plot against her. Joe is the most colorful person chronicled in “Tiger King,” though not for lack of competition: the episodes are full of polyamory; alleged reality-show-related arson and body-disposal-via-hungry-tiger; meth-taking; and ill-advised political campaigns. Joe’s zoo is closed, but the humans remain on display.

That makes the series entertaining, if not exactly moral. But “Tiger King” wouldn’t be a sensation if it was a routine nature documentary rather an opportunity to cast judgment. The key to grasping the show’s appeal is understanding precisely what we’re judging its subjects for.

The series begins with a warning: “Don’t own big, dangerous animals because it’s a time bomb.” But while the appeal of wildlife is understandable, even if you have no plans to pony up for a black market cross-bred liger, that’s not why “Tiger King” exerts a kind of horrified fascination.

Rather, both the relief the show provides and its moral dubiousness stem from the distinction we can draw between ourselves and the series’ characters. We might share their desires to pet a tiger, but we can reassure ourselves that we would never make the same awful decisions in our interactions with humans.

Many of us occasionally get angry on the Internet. Few have the malice or energy to carry on years-long harassment campaigns against the targets of their ire, as Joe Exotic does with profane, sexist rants against Baskin.

Lots of us will yearn after someone who seems romantically unavailable. Few possess the depraved moral imagination to use a combination of meth, money and seedy charm to convince our targets to abandon their sexual orientations — a cocktail that appears to be Joe Exotic’s dating modus operandi.

And most of all, those of us watching at home know that we would never sacrifice a limb to someone else’s vanity. The arm I alluded to earlier is that of “Saff” Saffery, who was mauled by a tiger while working for Joe Exotic. His surgeons told him it was possible to save his arm with multiple surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation. But Saffery chose amputation instead, because, as he told the “Tiger King” directors, he knew Joe was an embattled figure and “If I stay in the hospital, the media wins.” Instead, Saffery says proudly, “I was back on the park five days after my amputation.”

In a world where the unimaginable has become routine, it’s a perverse relief to know that certain kinds of suffering remain unthinkable for the rest of us. And, during a pandemic, when we are only as secure as the most reckless people allow us to be, there’s something appealing about remembering that we can reduce certain bizarre risks to zero. There’s a reason that “Tiger King” has achieved a cultural takeover even as other true-crime stories have suffered a precipitous hit: you can easily choose not to go work for a private zoo. It’s a lot harder to avoid all forms of human malevolence.

Where “Tiger King” falls ethically short is not just in its truncated explorations of animal cruelty, but in its inconsistent attempts to explain why its most vulnerable human characters make their choices. Some of that isn’t the directors’ fault: Travis Maldonado, Joe Exotic’s late husband, is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But even with the people who were available to be interviewed, the directors sometimes seemed to share a fatal attraction to the alien over the mundane. As a result, they only give us part of the relief that stories such as “Tiger King” can provide: confidence that we’d never make certain decisions, and gratitude that we’re not in a position to face them in the first place.