They then embarked on a somewhat stilted conversation in which Biden praised Sanders repeatedly, calling him the strongest voice on issues such as wage inequality. “You’ve been the most powerful voice for a more fair and just America,” Biden gushed. (When Biden began, “You do not get enough credit for . . . ,” Sanders broke into a grin.) Sanders asked questions for which he knew the answer (e.g., Do you support a $15 minimum wage?) so Biden could affirm to Sanders supporters that, yes, he shares the same goals as Sanders (e.g., higher wages, student loan relief, transition to a green economy). They announced a proposal to set up “task forces” to address issues including on the economy, education, immigration, criminal justice reform and climate change.

The cessation of hostilities was made possible, in large part, because of the friendly relationship between the two, and because of the Biden’s camp extreme solicitousness in refusing to call for Sanders to get out of the race. Both plainly wanted to avoid a repeat of 2016, when the animosity between the Hillary Clinton and Sanders camps lasted all the way to the convention.

AD

AD

Biden also took the opportunity to appeal to Generation Z — a core base of support for Sanders — by offering free state-college tuition and community college to the middle class, for example. They acknowledged that they had differences on issues without specifically mentioning Medicare-for-all, but the effort was to present a show of unity, however contrived.

The event underscored some key considerations for the Biden camp. First, Biden’s team has bent over backward to make certain Sanders’s supporters have no reason to oppose Biden or drag their feet getting behind the campaign. Second, for all the talk of task forces and common ground, Biden cannot afford to actually move to the left during the general election. He presumably knows this, so expect the task forces to put some pretty packaging around Biden’s agenda. And third, the media event actually underscores how progressive Biden’s platform has been from the beginning. He did not need Sanders’s help to support a $15 minimum wage, a robust green energy plan, easing rules for unionization, sick leave and workplace safety for workers, access to legal and safe abortions, LGBTQ rights and a slew of other items. The difference between the two is that Biden is willing to look for the common ground, move one step at a time and avoid scaring voters. That is, in large part, why Biden is the nominee and not Sanders (along with his record as vice president).

Sanders deserves credit for getting the basic question right: Do you want to deprive Trump of a second term? (“You believe in democracy, and so do I,” Biden said with Sanders nodding along.) With the stakes as high as they are, Democrats and the country at large should be grateful that Biden graciously gave Sanders a route to withdrawal and endorsement — and that Sanders obliged.