TAPPER: Do you think lives could have been saved if social distancing, physical distancing, stay-at-home measures had started [the] third week of February, instead of mid-March?

FAUCI: You know, Jake, again, it's the what would have, what could have.

It’s -- it’s very difficult to go back and say that. I mean, obviously, you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that.