Statements such as “we could have prepared” or “we could have had a robust testing system” are true but fail to capture the essence of the tragedy that has unfolded. People died who would not have if Trump had done his job.
Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted as much on Sunday during a CNN “State of the Union” interview. He had this exchange with Jake Tapper:
TAPPER: Do you think lives could have been saved if social distancing, physical distancing, stay-at-home measures had started [the] third week of February, instead of mid-March?FAUCI: You know, Jake, again, it's the what would have, what could have.It’s -- it’s very difficult to go back and say that. I mean, obviously, you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that.
Well, Trump and his sycophants who would like to forget their sneering at media reports of the oncoming pandemic will deny it.
Indeed, Trump rage-tweeted at "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. Presumably what set Trump off was Wallace’s question to Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University: “Doctor, let’s start with that New York Times report that from January on, top public health officials were warning the president about the threat from the pandemic and that he did not take action until mid-March. One, what’s your reaction to the report? And how much did those lost weeks cost us?” Trump and Republicans want that issue to be lost in the political ether.
Inglesby’s answer might have shocked Fox News viewers who have lived in the cocoon of pro-Trump propaganda. (Disclaimer: I am an MSNBC contributor.) “I would say that that article reinforces what we’ve heard along the way, which is that many in the administration were very worried about this as early as January and February,” Inglesby said. “That seems pretty clear now. And I’d also say that if we had acted on some of those mornings earlier, we would be in a much better position in terms of diagnostics and possibly masks and personal protective equipment and getting our hospitals ready.”
We will never know the exact number of people who would not have contracted the disease had Trump acted promptly on the advice of experts. However, for comparison sake, we know that South Korea has lost about 200 lives to the virus, while Singapore has fewer than 10 deaths. Quick action to test widely, conduct thorough contact tracking and impose strict isolation proved successful in keeping the number of deaths relatively low.
Germany, for example, got hit hard by the virus with more than 100,000 cases, but it kept the death rate low because “Germany has been testing far more people than most nations. That means it catches more people with few or no symptoms, increasing the number of known cases, but not the number of fatalities,” the New York Times said. Moreover, Germany benefited from “plenty of intensive care beds and a trusted government whose social distancing guidelines are widely observed.”
No matter how many angry tweets Trump sends or how furiously the right wing points to China or the World Health Organization, the facts are unequivocal: Trump dawdled. Time was lost. Tens of thousands died.
Read more: