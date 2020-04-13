* A team of NPR reporters has done a nice job of going through Trump’s early promises on the coronavirus crisis to see which ones he has kept and which ones he hasn’t.
* Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin assemble a helpful and detailed coronavirus timeline.
* Jane Mayer has some great reporting on how Mitch McConnell became Trump’s chief enabler.
* Eric Boehlert notes that Trump’s briefings are revealing he’s lost his TV edge and has become overexposed -- and even his own allies know it.
* Ex-Republican Bruce Bartlett argues that our lives depend on electing Joe Biden.
* Ryan Cooper lays out some ways Biden can really win over the left.
* Robert J. Shapiro looks at what Trump’s mishandling of the crisis has truly cost the economy.
* Alexander Sammon examines the problems we’re already having with the food supply, and why it could get worse.
* At the American Prospect, I argued that we have to save our Postal Service from Donald Trump.
* And Margaret Sullivan explains what it really means when Trump calls something “fake news.”