MARTHA RADDATZ: An adviser to your state task force, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, has said the country needs to be able to process 750,000 tests per week before opening back up. The president said he doesn’t think that is needed, that large-scale testing.

Do you agree? And would you be okay with lifting your stay-at-home guidance without widespread testing?

HOGAN: I think widespread testing and contact tracing is going to be absolutely essential to finding out exactly where we are in this fight against this deadly virus. Dr. Scott Gottlieb is one of the smartest guys in America. He’s on our task force. I agree with him. I think most governors agree with that as well. It’s something that we’re all working hard to do.

I believe we are making progress on increasing testing. The question is how fast we can get enough tests up to speed in order to help us get to the point where we are able to do all of those things.