However, when their lives and their economic survival are in trouble, they, in all likelihood, will not rely on the reality show host. As a legal matter, governors will make decisions about resuming economic activity once the pandemic is under control. With roughly 2,000 people dying each day from the coronavirus, we are not at that point.
When the number of deaths and hospitalizations decline dramatically, what then? New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who has pledged to work cooperatively with his counterparts in New York and Connecticut, sounded sensible on the Sunday TV show rounds. He told Jake Tapper on CNN, “There’s a sequence here that we have to abide by. And that is, we need a health-care recovery, a health recovery first, and then the economic recovery.” He explained, “It has to come in that sequencing. And I fear, if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that health recovery and cracked the back of this virus, that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently.”
This is not a partisan matter. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had this exchange on ABC’s “This Week”:
MARTHA RADDATZ: An adviser to your state task force, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, has said the country needs to be able to process 750,000 tests per week before opening back up. The president said he doesn’t think that is needed, that large-scale testing.Do you agree? And would you be okay with lifting your stay-at-home guidance without widespread testing?HOGAN: I think widespread testing and contact tracing is going to be absolutely essential to finding out exactly where we are in this fight against this deadly virus. Dr. Scott Gottlieb is one of the smartest guys in America. He’s on our task force. I agree with him. I think most governors agree with that as well. It’s something that we’re all working hard to do.I believe we are making progress on increasing testing. The question is how fast we can get enough tests up to speed in order to help us get to the point where we are able to do all of those things.
In short, Trump will say any wild thing he pleases — whether to shift blame or engage in wish fulfillment — but governors are not going to throw open the doors of schools and businesses less than three weeks from now. And if they tried, no responsible parent would send their kids back to school, no responsible business owner would get employees back on the shop floor, and no sports league would sell tickets.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) likes to say it does not matter what he feels, what he hopes, what he believes. That’s the world of childish wish-making — if I really want something or say something, it will become true. It is also the world of salesmanship when the perception of a product and the status one imagines counts for more than the quality of the product — until you try it. Once you’ve chewed the tough steak, or swallowed the cheap vodka, or attended the fake university, you realize you have been sold a lie. And that is where we have been from the onset of the pandemic and where we will be when it ultimately subsides (or we have a vaccine available).
Trump tried to will the public into believing the virus would just “disappear” one day or that 15 cases would become close to zero. We know that was preposterous. In the same way that his words could not affect the spread of the disease or its cessation on a certain date (Easter), his words will not reopen the school room doors and the factory gates. Governors will study the data, assess the extent of the testing capacity, and decide when and how we can safely begin to loosen the stay-at-home rules. Thank goodness they and not the frantic salesman in chief will make that call.
