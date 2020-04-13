Yet the president of the United States detects a shift!

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

In another outburst, Trump feted One America News Network (OANN), the slavishly pro-Trump organ that has been welcomed as a “guest” in White House coronavirus briefings so as to pose helpful questions to the president:

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Here’s Trump retweeting former campaign aide Corey Lewandowski, citing a Fox News poll with favorable numbers for the president.

Fox News Poll: Trump job approval hits new high as voters rally during crisis. Eighty-nine percent of Republicans approve of Trump. In addition, approval sits at or near his best among women, Democrats, whites, and white evangelical Christians. https://t.co/2LNaz55rxz — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) April 10, 2020

Maybe Trump is hoping, as he amplifies this tweet, that people forget how many times he has hammered the Fox News polling operation. As recently as February, Trump wrote, “Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the @FoxNews Polls. Why doesn’t Fox finally get a competent Polling Company?” He did likewise last June.

Then again, maybe Trump doesn’t care whether people remember that he has bad-mouthed the reliability of Fox News’s polling operation. It’s not as if his 77 million followers haven’t learned to process a contradiction or two.

Trump later had these thoughts:

I am working hard to expose the corruption and dishonesty in the Lamestream Media. That part is easy, the hard part is WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

The @nytimes story is a Fake, just like the “paper” itself. I was criticized for moving too fast when I issued the China Ban, long before most others wanted to do so. @SecAzar told me nothing until later, and Peter Navarro memo was same as Ban (see his statements). Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

The New York Times came to the same general conclusion as an investigative piece published April 4 by The Post. In both cases, the newspapers filled in gaps about what was happening in between Trump’s various benighted comments about the virus. Like this one on Feb. 10: “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity chose the only woman among the six New York Times bylines on the piece, and tweeted at her:

.@maggieNYT .@Nytimes it was your paper telling people it is safe to travel to China and your paper called Coronavirus "Trump Virus; If You Are Feeling Awful, You Know Who To Blame. #NYTimesEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

.@maggieNYT .@Nytimes you and that dying paper of yours is useless. 1- Russian Collusion-Wrong. 2- Ukraine Impeachment you ignore Joe/Hunter. 3-Premeditated fraud on the Fisa Court with HRC’s dirty Russian dossier— you were MIA... — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

... You missed the biggest abuse of power and corruption scandal in our time. Both you & .@nytimes are corrupt and abusively biased. #NYTimesEpicFail

.@maggieNYT — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

Hey .@maggieNYT . @nytimes You should Thank .@Potus for the Travel Ban(s) put in place while you and .@Nytimes were fixated on impeachment and advising people to travel to China. #NYTimesEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

Haberman responded:

Weird. Six bylines on our story about how the president handled the growing threat of the coronavirus but just one he’s focused on. Something there but I can’t put my finger on it... https://t.co/bxv4VgaJEg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020

And:

Hunter Biden story was first reported in (checks notes) the New York Times https://t.co/s0F51TA95U — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020

Returning to 2015 turns up this New York Times story by James Risen under the headline, “Joe Biden, His Son and the Case Against a Ukrainian Oligarch.”

Maybe Hannity was hoping, as he bashed Haberman and the New York Times, that his viewers would forget how many times he has relied on the newspaper to batter his political opponents. In January, for instance, we noted how Hannity had bashed Haberman & Co. for a piece of damaging reporting on Trump vis-a-vis the Ukraine crisis. Then we chronicled how many times Hannity himself had cited with gusto other New York Times stories — also relying on unnamed sources — that aligned with his outlook.

Then again, maybe Hannity doesn’t care whether his viewers notice that he bashes the New York Times one day, then invokes it as a journalistic authority another day. It doesn’t seem to affect his audience numbers!

Stepping away from the particulars, consider this: Hannity spends Monday through Friday talking on his daily radio show and on his nightly Fox News program. Trump tends to spend hours every day riffing from the lectern in the White House briefing room on the coronavirus, the media and whatever else crosses his brain pan. Perhaps these guys could have taken Easter off?