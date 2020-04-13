Dear Gene,

In previous conversations, we’ve both noted how Thomas Cromwell has a tendency to emerge from the shadows. And in the three chapters we read for this week’s discussion, another figure has begun to come into focus: Henry Tudor.

Henry isn’t an easy person to get a fix on, for us or for Cromwell, in part because kingship functions as a prism, distorting Henry and diffusing him. He’s almost never alone, but he’s profoundly lonely; he dreams of normality and yet no longer has a sense of what it might be like to be an ordinary man. I’m struck by the way Mantel writes the moment when Cromwell comes to understand this: the exchange in which he asks his sovereign, “May I speak?” and Henry cries out in response, “Oh, for God’s sake. I wish someone would.”

That distortion works on me, too. I find it difficult to feel sorry for a man who wonders, genuinely affronted, “What is the country for, but to support its prince in his enterprise?” Henry fantasizes about going among the common people in disguise, but doesn’t seem to have a sense that he owes them more than amusement. And to that end, he’ll shape world religious history to match his desires. But I also have some trouble judging Henry; it’s as if kings are another species entirely. What use is it to try to conform them to the manners and mores that constrain the rest of us? And that, I suppose, is why it’s an excellent thing that we don’t have them anymore, at least not here.

Cheers,

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

For me, Henry is still pretty unfocused at this point, more glimpsed than seen. I think his understanding of his place in the world is that kings are not at all like ordinary men. Even their nightmares, he comes to see, can be construed as good omens instead of bad. He strikes me as much more clever than the Norfolks and Suffolks of the world might think.

The character who does begin to come into focus for me is Anne. Why does she begin summoning Cromwell? On one level, for the same reason she does anything: She believes he can help her get what she wants, which is a throne next to Henry’s. But on another level, she appreciates his mind, his resourcefulness, his audacity. She tells him: “My father says, one can never be sure of that person, one can never tell who he’s working for. I should have thought — but then I am only a woman — that it is perfectly obvious that you’re working for yourself.” Mantel continues: “That makes us alike, he thinks, but does not quite say.”

Which brings me to the central action of these chapters: Wolsey falls, Cromwell rises. Cromwell may genuinely regret that he did not visit the cardinal in his northern exile, that he was not present when the great man died. He was minding Wolsey’s interests at court. Yet he was also becoming not just a “person” but an important figure with links to Henry and Anne. When Wolsey dies, Cromwell has to begin working solely in his own interest, which comes to require working in the king’s interest as well. The space on the wall at Austin Friars that used to bear the cardinal’s coat of arms is now blank, and I wonder how it will be filled in.

Best,

Gene

Dear Gene,

One of the things I find so fascinating about immersing myself in Thomas Cromwell’s world is the question of who is allowed to want what.

“Damn it all, Cromwell, why are you such a … person?” the Duke of Norfolk tells our hero. “It isn’t as if you could afford to be.” Though Mantel writes the duke to sound as if he’s struggling for words, his difficulty in coming up with the correct way to describe Cromwell is an artful way of illustrating the challenge this up-and-comer poses to the nobility’s sense of the world order. Someone of his birth (or Cardinal Wolsey’s) isn’t supposed to be this competent, this essential to the running of the realm. If Cromwell’s ambitions are off-putting to the men he’s serving in the wake of the cardinal’s fall and death, they also need him enough to at least partially overcome their distaste. He’s smarter than they are about money, and he’s more patient than they are about politics.

Cromwell and Anne have this in common: They both want strongly enough, and they’re both smart and determined enough, that other people end up making exceptions for them. Anne in some ways has fewer obstacles to overcome. She is better-born, she is theoretically fertile, and most of all, she has convinced the one person who matters in the realm that he wants what she wants. But her gamble is bigger than Cromwell’s. You can always trade in money, or silk, or benefices if you’re smart. Whether or not a woman conceives or gives birth to a son is — at least at the moment of reproductive history portrayed in “Wolf Hall” — entirely out of Anne’s hands. History tells us how that will play out for her. For now, she and Cromwell are in anticipation. Among Mantel’s gifts is her ability to place us there with them, despite our foreknowledge of what’s to come.

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

One thing that I’ve wondered about since we started “Wolf Hall” is the question of Cromwell’s faith. I assume he believes in God, since not believing in God would have been unthinkable. But I’m not entirely sure about the nature and depth of that belief. Maybe we’ll get some answers later in the book. How serious is his engagement with the ideas of the Reformation? How does that square with his years of service to Cardinal Wolsey? Does he really believe in Purgatory and the fires of Hell? If so, he doesn’t seem to fear them very much.

I think one reason Mantel’s Cromwell is such a resonant character is that he seems almost secular in a modern way. He believes in science, in commerce, in mathematics, in the law. He lives by Christian values as we might understand them today but certainly not as many others of his time, such as Thomas More, understood them. The out-of-time-and-place sensibility with which Mantel imbues Cromwell makes it easier to relate to him. It blows me away how skillfully she creates this bond between 21st-century readers and her remarkable 16th-century protagonist.

Best,

Gene