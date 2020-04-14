Nevertheless, in the greatest domestic crisis of our lifetimes, when the federal government is unwilling, unable and untrusted, states once again have decided to organize among themselves for their “mutual and general welfare,” specifically to figure out how to reemerge from the near-total shutdown of our economy.

President Trump has perpetrated the baseless notion that he has the power to restart the country. (At Monday’s press rant he lied, “When someone is president of the United States, the authority is total.”) He did not close schools, businesses, public transportation or really anything, and he will not be the one to reopen it. Both the shutting and the opening will be accomplished by governors working with one another in an unprecedented fashion.

None of this would have come about had we had a strong, informed and competent president. Trump imagines he has fantastical powers that he does not (e.g., to open the government), but he also refuses to acknowledge the power and responsibility he does have, including the role in revving up a testing program that is the necessary precondition for a full recovery. That leaves the states to figure this out for themselves.

The Post reports that New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) organized an alliance of sorts among six Northeastern states, which conducted a public conference call Monday afternoon. “Cuomo was joined by Democratic governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, John C. Carney Jr. of Delaware and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, who agreed to name health, economic and executive point persons in their respective states to work on the regional plan.”

In working together, states in close proximity with interconnected economies (e.g., people living in Delaware but working in Pennsylvania) can pool ideas and expertise. Moreover, since the virus does not respect state borders, it makes sense to address knotty questions (e.g., what is an essential service?) on a regional basis. In a joint statement, the governors explained, “The council will create this framework using every tool available to accomplish the goal of easing social isolation without triggering renewed spread — including testing, contact tracing, treatment and social distancing — and will rely on the best available scientific, statistical, social and economic information to manage and evaluate those tools.”

As each of the governors spoke during the call, it was clear they have embraced a single, critical principle: Until they conquer the health-care crisis and can prevent a new outbreak/wave, the economy cannot effectively restart. That does not mean they need a perfect solution (e.g., a vaccine) before allowing anyone to go back to work, but it does require a much enhanced testing program before large numbers of workers in densely populated areas can do so.

Meanwhile, on the other coast, governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced their own joint working alliance, dubbed the Western States Pact, to work on reopening issues. The New York Times reports, “They said that while each state would have its own specific plan, the states would build out a West Coast strategy that would include how to control the virus in the future. ‘Our states will only be effective by working together,’ they said in a joint statement.”

The contrast with the president could not be greater: The governors know health precedes economic revival. The governors know science and expert advice driven by data are critical both to gaining public confidence and improving chances for success. The governors know they cannot be driven by an arbitrary deadline. Trump gets none of that. Perhaps that is one reason trust in Trump is sinking while governors’ approval soars.