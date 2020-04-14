* Marianne Levine, Burgess Everett, and Sarah Ferris report that Democrats are trying to step gingerly around the man-baby in the Oval Office:
Congressional Democrats have spent four years berating Trump as unhinged and unprepared for a crisis. But now, they must work with the White House to save lives in their states — a reality that could spare Trump from some of their harshest attacks.Some Democrats say they fear any criticism lobbed at the Trump administration could come with retribution that has real costs. The dilemma facing lawmakers also comes as the 2020 elections approach, when Trump will seek to oust Democrats from office and their job performance amid the crisis will be judged.
Imagine if we had a president whose handling of a crisis affecting all Americans wasn’t affected by who most recently kissed his behind and who hurt his widdle feewings.
* Luz Lazo and Katherine Shaver report that multiple states are now using border checkpoints to stop people from other states from entering:
Law enforcement experts say such broad use of police — and in some cases the National Guard — roadblocks is extraordinary and unprecedented in the United States. Checkpoints are typically reserved for the occasional drunken driving enforcement crackdown or seat belt checks and in rare searches for an escaped prisoner or particularly dangerous criminal.Singling out motorists with out-of-state license plates as a public health measure is irrational, some legal experts say. Doing so assumes those drivers and passengers are at higher risk of carrying the virus than residents — even if they're coming from the same covid-19 hot spot.It’s also unconstitutional, some legal experts say, to impede citizens’ travel based on their license plate, even if they’re eventually allowed across a border.
* Heather Long reports that the stimulus checks have begun arriving in people’s bank accounts, and they’re mostly being spent on food.
* Harold Meyerson explains how, now that Bernie and Joe and best buds, America can be moved to the left.
* Neal Katyal explains why Trump is so dangerously wrong when he says that the president’s authority is “total.”
* Felicia Sonmez and David Weigel report that Rep. Justin Amash, a conservative Republican who was driven from the GOP by Trump, is considering an independent bid for president.
* Dan Froomkin explains what reporters can get out of going to Trump’s coronavirus briefings, if they bring their courage.
* Ari Berman reports on how Republicans are aggressively using voter purges to put a thumb on the scale for November.
* David Lurie looks at how Trump and his allies are magically transforming efforts to combat coronavirus into an attack on Christianity.
* Rick Hasen explains how the war on the post office will actually keep up the assault on voting rights amid the pandemic.
* Maeve Reston reports on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to reopen the state once the health situation allows it.