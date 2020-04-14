President Trump announced Tuesday that he instructed his administration to stop funding the World Health Organization until a review is completed on what he calls a mismanagement of the pandemic.

The WHO has been criticized for its slow response in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan, but by Jan. 30, the organization declared a global health emergency, after which the president continued to downplay the outbreak and compare it to the flu.

The hold on funding was expected this week as the Trump administration and conservative allies have ramped up their criticism that the United Nations agency catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health.