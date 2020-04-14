President Trump announced Tuesday that he instructed his administration to stop funding the World Health Organization until a review is completed on what he calls a mismanagement of the pandemic.
The WHO has been criticized for its slow response in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan, but by Jan. 30, the organization declared a global health emergency, after which the president continued to downplay the outbreak and compare it to the flu.
The hold on funding was expected this week as the Trump administration and conservative allies have ramped up their criticism that the United Nations agency catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health.

As we demonstrated the other day, the chronology shows that Trump’s disastrous missteps all came after the WHO warned of an international emergency. As a deflection tactic, this one will prove as much of a joke as all his other deflection efforts, but this one is needlessly dangerous, too. -- gs

Congressional Democrats have spent four years berating Trump as unhinged and unprepared for a crisis. But now, they must work with the White House to save lives in their states — a reality that could spare Trump from some of their harshest attacks.
Some Democrats say they fear any criticism lobbed at the Trump administration could come with retribution that has real costs. The dilemma facing lawmakers also comes as the 2020 elections approach, when Trump will seek to oust Democrats from office and their job performance amid the crisis will be judged.

Imagine if we had a president whose handling of a crisis affecting all Americans wasn’t affected by who most recently kissed his behind and who hurt his widdle feewings.

Law enforcement experts say such broad use of police — and in some cases the National Guard — roadblocks is extraordinary and unprecedented in the United States. Checkpoints are typically reserved for the occasional drunken driving enforcement crackdown or seat belt checks and in rare searches for an escaped prisoner or particularly dangerous criminal.
Singling out motorists with out-of-state license plates as a public health measure is irrational, some legal experts say. Doing so assumes those drivers and passengers are at higher risk of carrying the virus than residents — even if they're coming from the same covid-19 hot spot.
It’s also unconstitutional, some legal experts say, to impede citizens’ travel based on their license plate, even if they’re eventually allowed across a border.

States are permitted to ban people whose mudflaps have those little naked lady silhouettes, based on the case of U.S. v. Dirtbag.