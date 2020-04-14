President Trump wants America up and running, but governors have the power, the president’s opinion notwithstanding. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) cratered Ohio’s economy but receives kudos, for now, for locking down his state early. We’re told that’s why Ohio’s coronavirus cases are expected to peak at just 1,600 a day, rather than the 10,000 per day projected last month. We need to stay the course, insists DeWine and his muse, state health director Amy Acton, because social distancing is working.

Of course, DeWine’s lockdown order was so full of exemptions that residents have continued doing much of what they did before, with the exception of eating in restaurants, attending school or church or going to work if their jobs are “nonessential.” Otherwise, many people here in southern Ohio are mingling daily — presumably with six-foot tape measures in hand — at the big-box stores, grocery stores, hardware outlets and at least 25 other exempted businesses and organizations, as is the case in most states. It’s impossible to say whether the fewer cases now predicted nationwide is due more to behavioral changes or to some very flawed predictive models at the outset.

Covid-19 is a dangerous new disease, but surely we should give just as much attention to the other side of the ledger. Killing the economy will cost a considerable number of lives in the long term, despite the goal of saving lives short-term. The socialist-style $2 trillion cash dump engineered by Congress has already proved an abject failure; despite billions in forgivable loans to keep workers employed, 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment over four weeks, with millions more expected. Studies show that suicides increase dramatically with joblessness, along with other “deaths of despair.”

The behavior modifications for which we get a pat on the head are leading to increased stress and anxiety. Some hospitals that were predicted to be overburdened are instead laying off workers because nonessential medical services were ordered delayed. Child-protection experts are warning that, because of increased stresses, there are “children who will die as a direct result of this pandemic, as a result of child abuse.” Local governments are preparing for budget cuts that will curtail or eliminate crucial services because tax revenue is dwindling daily.

The United States now has the most coronavirus fatalities, but 42 percent of those deaths have occurred in one state, New York. The reasons for the virus’s disproportionate attack there are being debated, but that hot spot and others demand extreme measures.

But increasingly, Americans will insist on reclaiming some shred of their stolen dignity. In many places, returning to work, school and church (without having license plates recorded by state police), along with restaurants, graduation ceremonies and sporting events should not be considered outrageous goals for the weeks ahead — if our elected leaders reclaim control from the doctors.

I’m not saying we should stop listening to those doctors. We should wash our hands and stay home if we have a fever or other symptoms, and vigilantly employ other common-sense preventive practices. Those in high-risk categories, and their family members and caregivers, can make smart decisions about their protection while most Americans return to a more normal — not “different normal” — existence.

There is no perfect solution. There is no question this novel coronavirus is a greater threat than the flu. It will continue to spread. Among those who become infected — and it could be any of us — the vast majority will recover. But some will die, just as some of us will die of the flu, cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and car wrecks. That is a heavy trade-off to be sure, but I know which side of the line I come down on. Let’s get to work on ramping up testing, and tracing, and giving our health-care workers the gear and equipment they need and deserve. But in the meantime, let’s begin to get on with our lives in the parts of the country that can.

Until now, we’ve never allowed the fear of our inevitable mortality to destroy our nation’s future, or the futures of our children and grandchildren. We shouldn’t have let it happen this time, but we can’t change the past. All we can do is agree that we’ve been #alonetogether far too long already.