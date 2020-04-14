Every night recently, from my apartment in Manhattan, I can hear New Yorkers join in a unity clap of our own: a standing ovation for the doctors, nurses, first responders, custodians, cooks and other health-care workers who are risking their lives to save ours.

This crisis has exposed many cruel weaknesses in our medical, political and economic systems. At the same time, it has generated a new and profound sense of solidarity. In the past few weeks, people around our city, our country and our world have gone to great lengths to support those around them.

New Yorkers, for instance, aren’t just applauding; they’re taking action. On Staten Island, undocumented women who’ve lost their jobs are sewing face masks for workers on the front lines of this epidemic. Sikh temples have mobilized their communal kitchens to prepare thousands of healthy meals for seniors and other vulnerable populations. And restaurants around the city — many of which are financially struggling themselves — are donating pizzas, bento boxes and more to health-care workers with no time to leave their hospitals for food.

Americans aren’t alone. Around the world, ordinary citizens are stepping up in extraordinary ways. A friend from the United Kingdom wrote to describe the nightly applause for the National Health Service and other activities there: “When the NHS asked for 250,000 volunteers, they received over 750,000 responses," she said. "People want to help, to be useful, to have some sense of doing something meaningful.” NHS Charities Together is now urging the public to donate £5 million (or about $6.25 million) through its One Million Claps appeal.

In Italy, local activists have repurposed a Neapolitan tradition — lowering food baskets from their balcony by rope — to help feed the hungry while practicing social distancing. These “solidarity baskets” come with simple instructions: “Those who can, put something in, those who can’t, help yourself.” In Libya, one fashion label has put their usual operations on hold to make medical gowns for hospitals, with some volunteers even sleeping in the factory to continue their work. And in Pakistan, devout Muslims are offering zakat — the traditional charity tax that forms one of the five pillars of Islam — to support workers with no paid sick leave or health insurance.

The best of humanity is on full display. People everywhere are working across barriers of culture, class and language to do what needs to be done. These swells of solidarity don’t come from nowhere. They’re inspired sometimes by our neighbors and sometimes by our leaders. Last week, in the final days of his campaign for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) raised more than $2 million for coronavirus relief efforts. And though his bid for the presidency is now over, Sanders and the movements that he and so many others have helped launch are mobilizing behind bold progressive policies and ideas that would support the most vulnerable as millions lose their jobs, while working to help prevent a disaster like this from happening again.

To be sure, people’s solidarity should supplement the vital role of government, not supplant it. But in the absence of compassionate leadership from the Trump administration, these grass-roots movements and shows of unity have never been more important — whether it’s an organized effort to feed a local community or a simple round of applause for the people risking their lives day after day.

At the end of every unity clap, the farm workers of the 1960s would declare “Isang Bagsak,” a Tagalog phrase which translates to “one fall.” Those farmers knew then what we all know now: that we rise and fall together. No matter where they’re from or what language they speak, anyone who hears the nightly applause echoing from the balconies of Manhattan gets that message loud and clear.