— President Trump, on Twitter

Donald Trump is soon going to make a “very big decision” about whether to “open up” the economy. Some of you may be wondering: Is that decision really up to him? You would think not! But — that is why we in the administration have put together this handy primer about federalism:

AD

Federalism is a word from the Latin “fedes,” meaning “arrangement to place the blame elsewhere.” What federalism means in the context of the United States is complicated, like all U.S. civics, and has only become more confusing over time due to the actions of Franklin D. Roosevelt, also like all U.S. civics.

AD

Federalism means that states are exclusively responsible for some things (licensing, holding elections) and the federal government is exclusively responsible for other things (minting currency, foreign relations) and the states and the federal government are both concurrently responsible for other things (taxation, law enforcement). This system has been likened to a layer cake in that no one fully understands how layer cakes are constructed and layer cakes can always assert eminent domain.

Additionally, being responsible for anything that might go wrong in a pandemic is an exclusive power of the states, just like stockpiling any kind of emergency supplies as well as being a shipping clerk. You can see this in Article I, in the Commerce Clause, where it has been hastily added in black Sharpie.

AD

On the other hand, exclusive powers of the federal government include deciding when to open up the economy, making good things happen in a pandemic and doing a great job. This is just one more illustration of the foresight of the Founders, who wanted to be sure that if anything bad happened during the Trump administration (they foresaw it and they were super excited for it), it would be the fault of someone else.

AD

James Madison, in Federalist 45, wrote that “As far as the sovereignty of the States cannot be reconciled to the happiness of the Trumps, the voice of every good citizen must be, Let the former be sacrificed to the latter.” Which is astonishingly clear!

Comprehension Check: Is the president not responsible for pandemic preparedness failings, or not even a little bit responsible? Discuss with your group.

Originally, we had something called dual federalism where the states controlled some things and the federal government controlled other things, and if you did not like it, you could move to New Hampshire.

AD

But now, thanks to the officious meddling of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, we have something called cooperative federalism, where the federal government tries to incentivize the states to do things that it wants. The government can inspire desired behaviors using funding, or, in the case of the Trump administration, reallocating essential medical supplies in a bizarre way that feels politically motivated. This cooperative federalism is a system of carrots and sticks, which is also like cake, but not a very good cake.

AD

What power does the president possess under this system? Let the president explain: “The authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total.”

Can states get together and reach a different conclusion than that of the executive? You bet they cannot! This was why the colonies first rebelled against British rule and joined into one union: so that a unitary executive could exercise absolute authority over them. If you read the Declaration of Independence closely enough, you will see that actually, the complaint was that King George III was giving them too much access to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and they wanted him to force them to pick two of the three. This, President Trump has been sure to honor.

AD

Does this great power also bring great responsibility? Absolutely not. This is not Spider-Man, except insofar as someone with made-up and nonsensical powers is having a bad time interacting with a newspaper. To be clear: Absolute authority, under the federal system, carries no responsibility whatsoever.