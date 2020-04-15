Obama also reminded us of the qualities Biden brings to the table such as “how to bounce back when you’ve been knocked down” and experience in overseeing the 2009 stimulus bill, fighting previous pandemics and negotiating international deals on nuclear nonproliferation and climate change. Along the way, Obama both explicitly and implicitly drew a strong contrast between Donald Trump and every other president.

First, Trump is driven by impulse, unbothered by ignorance and fueled by emotions. That is not how modern presidents have behaved. Obama stated what used to be taken for granted, namely having leaders who “are informed” and believe “facts and science matter.” This seemingly low bar still hovers high over Trump’s head. Obama recalled that presidents are supposed to operate in the real world. Trump and his cult operate from a parallel universe. “The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth,” Obama noted. “On the other hand, pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important.”

AD

AD

Second, every other president has cared about governing well, not simply soothing his own ego. Obama reminded us the aim is not to have a president we can maneuver around, but one who demonstrates that “leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace.” It’s not enough to see it “in our state capitals and mayors’ offices. It belongs in the White House.”

Third, governance is not limited to the occupant of the Oval Office. Obama used the pronoun “I” rarely. As opposed to Trump, who tells us he “alone” can fix things, Obama saluted “the incredible bravery of our medical professionals who are putting their lives on the line to save others. The public servants and health officials battling this disease. The workers taking risks every day to keep our economy running. And everyone who’s making their own sacrifice at home with their families, all for the greater good.”

Fourth, presidents are supposed to be — or pretend to be — gracious and humble. Obama went out of his way to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), even despite revelations that the senator considered mounting a primary challenge against Obama in 2012. Obama stressed this election is not about recreating the Obama years or the Obama agenda. “If I were running today, I wouldn’t run the same race or have the same platform as I did in 2008,” he said. Instead, his emphasis was about the future. “The world is different; there’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future.”

AD

AD

Fifth, presidents are supposed to sound composed, centered and unflappable. They are coherent, speak in complete sentences and think linearly, with one thought connected to the next. Obama, alas, reminds us that Trump has a chaotic and disorganized presidency because the current president’s mind is chaotic and disorganized.

In short, Obama reminded us that many of us would take just about any of the previous 44 presidents over this one and any sentient being as the next one. Fortunately, we have a chance to replace Trump with someone morally, intellectually and temperamentally fit to govern.